Which Raiders players also played for Chargers? September 2 NFL Immaculate Grid answers

In the newest version of the NFL Immaculate Grid, we’re focusing on a player who wore the jerseys of the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Tyrell Williams is a wide receiver who played for both these teams. In his six years in the NFL, he played four seasons for the Chargers and one for the Raiders.

NFL Immaculate Grid for September 2

Tyrell Williams, a seasoned NFL player with six seasons under his belt, embarked on his football odyssey by inking a promising three-year, $1.5785 million contract with the Chargers.

His rookie year saw him in action for just seven games, but it was in the following season that he truly made his mark. Starting in 12 of 16 games, he impressed with 69 receptions on 119 targets, accumulating 1,059 yards and scoring 7 touchdowns.

During his four-year stint with the Chargers, Williams continued to shine, amassing a total of 155 receptions on 259 targets, tallying 2,530 yards, and finding the end zone 17 times.

In 2019, a significant chapter unfolded as he signed a lucrative four-year, $44.3 million contract with the Oakland Raiders. However, his time with the Raiders was marred by an unfortunate injury, a torn labrum, which led to his placement on injured reserve in 2020. Following the 2020 season, the Raiders released him.

In 2021, Tyrell Williams made a fresh start by joining the Detroit Lions on a one-year, $4 million contract. He took the field for the Lions in six games that season, but his journey with the team was short-lived, as he was released in November 2021.

Notably, he decided to sit out the 2022 season and currently remains a free agent, awaiting the next chapter of his NFL career.

NFL Immaculate Grid’s September 2 solutions

With the inclusion of Tyrell Williams, one part of the NFL Immaculate Grid has already been solved.

Here are the complete answers for September 2:

NFL Immaculate Grid answers for September 2

New York Giants and Miami Dolphins - Olivier Vernon New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers - Linval Joseph 1st Team All-Pro with New York Giants - Jason Pierre-Paul Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins - Alec Ingold Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers - Tyrell Williams 1st Team All-Pro with Las Vegas Raiders - Nnamdi Asomugha Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins - Minkah Fitzpatrick Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers - Melvin Ingram 1st Team All-Pro with Pittsburgh Steelers - James Harrison