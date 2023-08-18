Which Raiders players also played for Eagles? August 18 NFL Immaculate Grid answers 

In the newest version of the NFL Immaculate Grid, we're focusing on a special NFL player who proudly wore jerseys for both the Las Vegas Raiders and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Chris Clemons, a former defensive end, played for both teams, spending one year with the Raiders and two years playing for the Eagles.

NFL Immaculate Grid for August 18

After being undrafted in 2003, Clemons' path took an unexpected turn as he joined the Washington Redskins. However, a torn ACL relegated him to injured reserve for the entirety of that season. Despite this setback, Clemons showcased his resilience, and Washington brought him back to the team in November 2004.

During his time with the Redskins, spanning two seasons, Clemons made his mark, tallying 5.0 sacks and 16 tackles across 20 games. Unfortunately, a knee injury sidelined him for the 2006 season.

The year 2007 marked a fresh start for Clemons, as he signed a one-year contract with the Oakland Raiders. Displaying his prowess on the field, he contributed significantly, recording 8.0 sacks, 20 tackles, and 12 QB Hits in 16 games.

In 2008, a new chapter unfolded for Clemons as he secured a substantial five-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. Although his tenure with the Eagles was relatively short-lived, Clemons left an impact with 7.0 sacks, 26 tackles, 15 QB Hits, and two passes defended.

His journey then led him to the Seattle Seahawks in 2010, where he continued to thrive.

Former Seattle Seahawks DE Chris Clemons

Over the course of four remarkable seasons with the Seahawks, spanning from 2010 to 2013, Clemons solidified his legacy. Starting 59 out of 62 games, he demonstrated his prowess with an impressive 38.0 sacks, 164 tackles, 76 QB Hits, 15 passes defended, and 10 forced fumbles.

In 2014, Clemons embarked on a new chapter with the Jacksonville Jaguars, marking the final phase of his illustrious career. With two more seasons under his belt, he eventually decided to hang up his cleats and retire from professional football in 2016.

NFL Immaculate Grid’s August 18 solutions

With the inclusion of Chris Clemons, one part of the Immaculate Grid has already been solved. Here are the complete answers to the NFL Immaculate Grid for Aug. 18.

NFL Immaculate Grid Answers for August 18

Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles - Clay Harbor Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Commanders - Andrew Norwell 1000+ yards receiving season for Jacksonville Jaguars - Allen Robinson Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles - Roman Gabriel Los Angeles Rams and Washington Commanders - Gene Brito 1000+ yards receiving season for Los Angeles Rams - Cooper Kupp Las Vegas Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles - Chris Clemons Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders - Donald Penn 1000+ yards receiving season for Las Vegas Raiders - Derren Waller