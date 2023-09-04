Which Saints players have also played for Colts? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for September 4 

In the latest version of the NFL Immaculate Grid, one section focuses on players who played for both the New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts.

Courtney Roby is a former wide receiver who played for both of these teams. In his eight years in the NFL, he played in one season for the Colts and in five for the Saints.

NFL Immaculate for September 4

Courtney Roby embarked on his NFL career in 2005 when he was selected by the Tennessee Titans as the 68th overall pick in the third round of the 2005 NFL draft. Following the draft, he inked a four-year contract worth $2.18 million with the team.

Roby's tenure with the Titans spanned two seasons and in 2007, he was released from the team. During his two seasons in Tennessee, he made six starts out of 25 games, amassing 23 receptions on 50 targets for a total of 317 yards and scoring a solitary touchdown. Unfortunately, he missed the entire 2007 season.

Former New Orleans Saints WR Courtney Roby

In 2008, Roby joined the Indianapolis Colts, where his stint was brief, lasting only one game. Subsequently, he found a new home with the New Orleans Saints. He remained with the Saints for an impressive five years, participating in 62 games. Notably, while serving as a wide receiver, he also took on the role of a kickoff return specialist, accumulating 94 kickoff returns for 2,411 yards.

Following the conclusion of the 2012 season, Roby was released by the Saints, and he missed the entirety of the 2013 season. He wrapped up his NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons in 2014, culminating in his retirement announcement.

NFL Immaculate Grid’s September 4 solutions

With the inclusion of Courtney Roby, one part of the NFL Immaculate Grid has already been solved.

Here are the complete answers for Sept. 4:

NFL Immaculate Grid answers for September 4

New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks - Jimmy Graham New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts - Cortney Roby New Orleans Saints player with 1000+ receiving yard season - Chris Olave Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks - Shaun Alexander Washington Commanders and Indianapolis Colts - Carson Wentz Washington Commanders player with 1000+ receiving yard season - Terru McLaurin Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks - Matt Hasselbeck Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts - David Thornton Tennessee Titans player with 1000+ receiving yard season - David Mason