Which Seahawks player also played for Chiefs? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for September 9

In the latest version of the NFL Immaculate Grid, one grid focuses on players who played for both the Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs.

Austin Blythe is a former football center who played for both these teams. In his seven years in the NFL, he played one season for the Seahawks and one for the Chiefs.

NFL Immaculate Grid for September 9

Austin Blythe made a significant impact while playing for four teams: the Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks.

Blythe's journey began when he was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 2016 as the 248th overall pick in the seventh round of the NFL draft. He signed a four-year contract worth $2.401 million with the Colts. During his rookie season, Blythe started in one out of eight games before being waived by the Colts in 2017.

In 2017, Austin Blythe joined the Los Angeles Rams, where he played for four seasons. In 2020, he signed a one-year extension with the Rams for $3.9 million and started in 48 out of 63 games during his time with the team.

Moving on, in 2021, Blythe signed a one-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs worth $990,000. The following season, he made his way to the Seattle Seahawks after signing a one-year deal worth $4 million.

After a fruitful seven years in the NFL, Austin Blythe decided to retire in 2023, marking the end of an era in his football journey.

NFL Immaculate Grid’s September 9 solutions

With the inclusion of Austin Blythe, one part of the NFL Immaculate Grid has already been solved.

Here are the complete answers for September 9th Immaculate Grid:

NFL Immaculate Grid answers for September 9

Cleveland Browns and New York Giants - Jabrill Peppers Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs - Kareem Hunt Player with 1000+ receiving yards season with Cleveland Browns - Odell Beckham Jr. Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants - Brandon Marshall Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs - Austin Blythe Player with 1000+ receiving yard season with Seattle Seahawks - Steve Largent Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants - Eric Tomlinson Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs - Priest Holmes Player with 1000+ receiving yard season with Baltimore Ravens - Torrey Smith