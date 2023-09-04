Which Titans players have also played for Seahawks? September 4 NFL Immaculate Grid answers

In today's NFL Immaculate Grid, we look at players who have represented both the Tennessee Titans and the Seattle Seahawks.

First is Matt Hasselbeck, a quarterback who played for the Titans, Seahawks, Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts. The Packers drafted Hasselbeck in the sixth round of the 1998 NFL Draft. He joined the Packers as a backup to incumbent starter Brett Farve and remained QB2 for the entirety of his time in Green Bay.

Hasselbeck left the Packers via a trade to the Seattle Seahawks at the end of the 2000 NFL season. He battled with Trent Dilfer for the starting job in Seattle early in his career. He eventually entered 2003 as the team's unquestioned starter.

Hasselbeck then went on to enjoy eight more successful years in Seattle. He left the Seahawks with many franchise records and led the team to the playoffs in six seasons. He departed from the franchise at the end of the 2010 season in a move that saddened the Seattle fan base.

His next point of call was the Tennessee Titans, where he had two average seasons. He was released on Mar. 18, 2013, after losing his starting role to Jake Locker.

After the 2013 season, Hasselbeck joined the Indianapolis Colts. He served as a backup QB for the Colts for the entirety of his three-year spell. He eventually retired from the NFL at the end of the 2015 NFL season.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players who appeared for both the Titans and Seahawks

Another correct answer to today's Immaculate Grid is quarterback Jordan Babineaux, a retired safety who played for the Seahawks and Titans. Babineaux went undrafted in 2004 and was immediately signed by the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent.

Jordan Babineaux is best known for his game-saving effort in the 2006 NFC Wild Card game against the Dallas Cowboys. Babineaux tackled Dallas franchise QB Tony Romo for what might have been a game-winning field goal for the Cowboys.

Babineaux was known for his big game plays, as he also picked a Drew Bledsoe pass against the Cowboys in 2005 with just three seconds left, helping his kicker to kick the game-winning field goal with time expiring.

Babineaux spent seven years with the Seahawks and two more with the Titans before calling it a day in 2012. He had 600 combined tackles, 4.0 sacks, nine forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, 12 interceptions and three defensive touchdowns in his career.