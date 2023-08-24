Which Vikings players also played for Browns? August 24 NFL Immaculate Grid answers

In today's Immaculate Grid, we look at players who represented both the Minnesota Vikings and the Cleveland Browns. In this Immaculate Grid article, we will highlight the players' tenures on both franchises and their impact.

One correct answer to today's Immaculate Grid question iss Brian Russell. The retired safety played for the Vikings, Browns, Seattle Seahawks, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans in his nine-year NFL career. Russell came into the league as an undrafted free agent in 2001. The Vikings signed him, eventually becoming a staple of their suffocating secondary.

Brian Russell spent the entirety of his rookie year on the practice squad, patiently waiting for his opportunity. He got his shot in his sophomore season and grabbed it with both hands. Russell played most of year two on special teams and even made his first NFL interception.

Russell became an undisputed starter in his third season and racked up an interception in his first six games. He ended the year with nine picks, earning the league's most interceptions award.

He had one more productive season in 2004, finishing the year with 111 tackles and one interception. He left the franchise as a free agent at the end of the 2004 season.

Brian Russell joined the Cleveland Browns via free agency in the 2005 NFL season.

He became the defensive lynchpin and playmaker for a unit that finished second in the league in total passing yards and fifth in points allowed. On an individual note, he ended the year with 70 tackles and three interceptions.

Russell's second season with the Browns wasn't as productive due to injury, though. He still managed a stat line of 51 tackles and one interception in 12 games before leaving the Browns at the end of the season.

After that, he became a journeyman in the league. He played for the Seattle Seahawks, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans. He retired from the NFL after the 2009 season.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players who have appeared for both the Vikings and Browns

Another correct answer to our Immaculate Grid question is Jerry Ball. The retired defensive lineman played for the Vikings, Browns, Detroit Lions and Las Vegas Raiders.

The Lions drafted Ball as a third-round pick in the 1987 NFL Draft. Ball appeared in three Pro Bowls while with the Lions and earned a first-team All-Pro nod in 1991. He played in the league for 13 seasons and recorded 32.5 sacks.

Ball was vital to every franchise he played for and helped set the defensive tempo during his career.

