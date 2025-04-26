Which wide receivers are left in the 2025 NFL Draft? Full list of WRs available on Day 3 ft. Isaiah Bond, Jimmy Horn Jr., and more

There's one day left in the 2025 NFL Draft. The draft has been productive for wide receivers thus far with Travis Hunter, Tetairoa McMillan, Emeka Egbuka, Matthew Golden, Jayden Higgins, Luther Burden III, Tre Harris, Jack Bech, Kyle Williams, Isaac TeSlaa, Pat Bryant, Jaylin Noel, Savion Williams and Tai Felton taken in the first two dates.

Perhaps the loudest cheer of the draft belonged to a wide receiver as the Green Bay Packers selected Matthew Golden. It's the first time since 2002 that the Packers drafted a wideout in the first round.

With that in mind, let's look at the remaining undrafted wide receivers in this year's class.

NFL Draft 2025: Full list of wide receivers available

Day 3 means that most wide receivers on the board are either backup-caliber talents or potential contributors in special teams. At the time of writing, no wideout listed has been selected on Day 3 of the NFL Draft.

Isaiah Bond, Texas Jalen Royals, Utah State Jaylin Lane, Virginia Tech Tory Horton, Colorado State Elic Ayomanor, Stanford Chimere Dike, Florida Bru McCoy, Tennessee Tez Johnson, Oregon Jimmy Horn Jr., Colorado Jordan Watkins, Ole Miss

The WRs mentioned above are the top 10 prospects available on Day 3 of the NFL Draft, with a few left on the board. However, there is a significant chance that most of the available WRs will go undrafted.

The most high-profile wide receiver left on the board is Isaiah Bond. Bond is fresh off an impressive stint with the Texas Longhorns, where he put defenses on their toes alongside Matthew Golden.

While Golden was selected on Day 1, Bond remains undrafted heading into Day 3. The versatile wideout could be an NFL Draft day steal due to his speed, route running, and experience playing on a college powerhouse program.

Jimmy Horn Jr. is another interesting prospect still on the board. The Colorado Buffaloes standout thrived under the guidance of Coach Prime, putting up impressive performances in the 2024 college football season.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has a low center of gravity, which could help him thrive as a punt returner or slot receiver in the NFL. He'll be a player to watch out for in the later rounds.

With that being said, let's look at the results generated by the Sportskeeda Mock Draft Simulator regarding where the pass catchers could eventually end up:

Round 4 Mock Draft Simulated

Round 5 Mock Draft Simulated

Round 6 Mock Draft Simulated

Round 7 Mock Draft Simulated

