  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Which wide receivers are left in the 2025 NFL Draft? Full list of WRs available on Day 3 ft. Isaiah Bond, Jimmy Horn Jr., and more

Which wide receivers are left in the 2025 NFL Draft? Full list of WRs available on Day 3 ft. Isaiah Bond, Jimmy Horn Jr., and more

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Apr 26, 2025 11:38 GMT
NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn
Which wide receivers are left in the 2025 NFL Draft? Full list of WRs available on Day 3 ft. Isaiah Bond, Jimmy Horn Jr., and more

There's one day left in the 2025 NFL Draft. The draft has been productive for wide receivers thus far with Travis Hunter, Tetairoa McMillan, Emeka Egbuka, Matthew Golden, Jayden Higgins, Luther Burden III, Tre Harris, Jack Bech, Kyle Williams, Isaac TeSlaa, Pat Bryant, Jaylin Noel, Savion Williams and Tai Felton taken in the first two dates.

Ad

Perhaps the loudest cheer of the draft belonged to a wide receiver as the Green Bay Packers selected Matthew Golden. It's the first time since 2002 that the Packers drafted a wideout in the first round.

With that in mind, let's look at the remaining undrafted wide receivers in this year's class.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

NFL Draft 2025: Full list of wide receivers available

Day 3 means that most wide receivers on the board are either backup-caliber talents or potential contributors in special teams. At the time of writing, no wideout listed has been selected on Day 3 of the NFL Draft.

  1. Isaiah Bond, Texas
  2. Jalen Royals, Utah State
  3. Jaylin Lane, Virginia Tech
  4. Tory Horton, Colorado State
  5. Elic Ayomanor, Stanford
  6. Chimere Dike, Florida
  7. Bru McCoy, Tennessee
  8. Tez Johnson, Oregon
  9. Jimmy Horn Jr., Colorado
  10. Jordan Watkins, Ole Miss
Ad

The WRs mentioned above are the top 10 prospects available on Day 3 of the NFL Draft, with a few left on the board. However, there is a significant chance that most of the available WRs will go undrafted.

The most high-profile wide receiver left on the board is Isaiah Bond. Bond is fresh off an impressive stint with the Texas Longhorns, where he put defenses on their toes alongside Matthew Golden.

While Golden was selected on Day 1, Bond remains undrafted heading into Day 3. The versatile wideout could be an NFL Draft day steal due to his speed, route running, and experience playing on a college powerhouse program.

Ad
Ad

Jimmy Horn Jr. is another interesting prospect still on the board. The Colorado Buffaloes standout thrived under the guidance of Coach Prime, putting up impressive performances in the 2024 college football season.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has a low center of gravity, which could help him thrive as a punt returner or slot receiver in the NFL. He'll be a player to watch out for in the later rounds.

With that being said, let's look at the results generated by the Sportskeeda Mock Draft Simulator regarding where the pass catchers could eventually end up:

Ad
Round 4 Mock Draft Simulated
Round 4 Mock Draft Simulated
Round 5 Mock Draft Simulated
Round 5 Mock Draft Simulated
Round 6 Mock Draft Simulated
Round 6 Mock Draft Simulated
Round 7 Mock Draft Simulated
Round 7 Mock Draft Simulated
About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Debasish
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications