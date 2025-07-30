  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Whip his a*s": Aaron Rodgers smells brewing fight between Steelers' Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick

"Whip his a*s": Aaron Rodgers smells brewing fight between Steelers' Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick

By Orlando Silva
Modified Jul 30, 2025 19:21 GMT
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp - Source: Imagn
"Whip his a*s": Aaron Rodgers smells brewing fight between Steelers' Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick (Credit: IMAGN)

Week 2 of training camp brought scuffles here and there. Aaron Rodgers, a seasoned veteran with 20 NFL seasons under his belt, has found a way to be entertained with his teammates' actions during practice.

Ad

The 41-year-old quarterback sent a clear message to his teammates on Wednesday, talking about how things would be handled if there's a spat in practice. During his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers said everybody was betting on who would be involved in the first fight.

He went with center Zach Frazier or guard Mason McCormick.

"Today we're all taking side bets on who the first fight is going to be," Rodgers said. "And if I'm a betting man, I'm saying that either Zach Frazier or Mason McCormick will be involved in the first fight...He's definitely not promoting fights. You know, it's one of the rules, no fighting but if something starts, whip his a*s. Get it on baby."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Aaron Rodgers was only healthy for a single season with the New York Jets. After missing the entire 2023 campaign with an Achilles injury suffered in the season opener, he played 17 games for the "Gang Green," recording 368 completions for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns against 11 interceptions.

He's now set to take over from Russell Wilson and Justin Fields to try to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to their first playoff win in nine years.

Cam Heyward agrees with T.J. Watt on Aaron Rodgers' trash-talking

Aaron Rodgers has made quite an impression on his new teammates, especially with how he addresses and tries to upset opposing defenders. T.J. Watt called it "frustrating," something that Cam Heyward confirmed.

Ad

The defensive tackle told McAfee that Rodgers talks a lot, but he can't be more serious about his business.

"I think when you talk about Aaron, he talks a lot of crap. But, man, I love how he goes about his work. He approaches it the right way. He's asking questions. He's been asking us about Week 1, how to prepare for that night meetings. You know, he's all about being locked in with this group, which is great."
Ad

The Steelers have renewed hopes after landing Rodgers on a one-year deal. This will be his last dance in the NFL and he wants to leave the competition on the highest possible note. Another Super Bowl win would be the perfect closure to an honored career.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.
He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.

Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career.

Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Orlando Silva
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications