White House and Trump haven’t yet invited Eagles post-Super Bowl win: Report

The Super Bowl champions might not participate in the traditional White House visit even if they were welcomed. However, NBC reports that US President Donald Trump is yet to extend an invitation to the Philadelphia Eagles after rumors surfaced that the team wouldn’t go regardless.

A report in the US Sun on Feb. 9 indicated that the team would skip the White House visit. On Sunday, Eagles Nation sent a post on X saying:

According to “a well-placed insider,” discussions between #Eagles players and their front office resulted in a “massive no” when asked if they would accept an invitation to the White House to honor their Super Bowl Victory, per The Sun.

The Eagles haven’t commented on those rumors or if they’ve already decided to decline the invitations. Trump snubbed the Eagles when they won the NFC Championship a few weeks ago.

The president didn’t forget about the Kansas City Chiefs though, saying on his Truth Social Site:

Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs. What a GREAT Team, Coach, Quarterback, and virtually everything else, including those fantastic FANS, that voted for me (MAGA!) in record numbers. Likewise, congratulations to the Buffalo Bills on a tremendous season. They will do a lot of winning long into the future!!!

Donald Trump’s White House invite history

If the Eagles had indeed decided to skip the White House visit, they wouldn’t have been the first team to decline meeting Donald Trump or the first champions not to get an invitation.

During his first term as President, the 2016-17 NCAA women’s basketball champions, the South Carolina Gamecocks, didn’t get a Presidential invite. It seems they would have come initially with coach Dawn Staley saying at the time:

It’s what national champions do.

In Trump’s first four years in office, the Golden State Warriors weren’t invited after their NBA championship win. The 2018-19 Baylor Bears were the only national champion women’s basketball team to be invited and visit the White House during his first term.

The New England Patriots were invited by Trump to the White House and attended in 2017, though half the players chose not to go, including Tom Brady. Five players said objections to Trump were the reason why.

When the Pats won the Lombardi Trophy again in 2019, Trump invited them back though no date was set, with Trump merely saying:

I’m sure they’ll be back.

The Patriots have not won a Super Bowl since, while Trump lost in his re-election bid the following year to Joe Biden.

When Philly won their previous Super Bowl, they were originally invited by Trump, but then he changed his mind when reports surfaced that only a few players would come. The White House instead hosted a ceremony for Eagles fans to celebrate the American flag.

Around 1,000 people showed up to the ceremony in business suits, with just one Eagles jersey observed, leading many to believe it had been staged.

