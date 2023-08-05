Who is Adam Schein? NFL reporter goes viral for claiming Packers QB Jordan Love ‘can’t play football’

Adam Schein has been working in sports media for more than two decades, graduating from Syracuse University in 1999 as a broadcast journalism major. He has served in many notable roles with several established platforms, such as Sirius XM Radio, CBS Sports Network, WFAN, SNY, and Showtime.

The media personality has hosted many popular shows, including "Inside the NFL", "Schein on Sports," "Time to Schein," "NFL Monday QB," "Loud Mouths," and "That Other Pregame Show."

Schein has also sometimes made a career out of his hot takes, especially around the NFL. The issue with making hot takes is that they sometimes blow up in the face of the analyst who claimed it. This has happened many times with Adam Schein.

An example would be when he said Trevor Siemian was a candidate for the 2017 NFL MVP award. He also picked Matt Ryan over Tom Brady and Tua Tagovailoa over Jalen Hurts to have better 2022 NFL seasons.

Schein was recently at it again with another controversial hot take ahead of the 2023 NFL season. This time, he took aim at Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love entering his first year as a full-time starter. Apparently, Schein already has a verdict on Love, deciding he can't play football, despite a minuscule sample size.

Current and former #Packers players destroying Adam Schein for stating: "Jordan Love can't play football" - before he even watched him start a game this season. LB De'Vondre Campbell was the most vocal: "Let him play at least half a season before you open your big dumb ass…"

What did Adam Schein say about Jordan Love?

Jordan Love has only made one start during his three-year NFL career so far, mostly serving as a backup for Aaron Rodgers.

With Rodgers departing for the New York Jets, the starting job for the Green Bay Packers in 2023 now belongs to Love. Just days into training camp, CBS analyst Adam Schein has apparently already decided that Love is a bust:

"Everyone looks great during preseason practices, except for, apparently, Jordan Love, who by his own admission has struggled. This is a flat-out debacle, it's also predictable, because Jordan Love can't play football. Simple as that.

"Defensive players are calling out the offense. Jordan Love can't do a damn thing. This is going to be a predictable disaster with Jordan Love in Green Bay."

"Jordan Love can't play football." @AdamSchein says it is a debacle in Green Bay

Schein's hot take has understandably received a ton of criticism, including from some current Packers players. Linebacker De'Vondre Campbell took a particularly aggressive approach, firing insults back at Schein.

Campbell said:

"Ain’t no way you just got on here with that baggy a** Steve Harvey suit and them thick a** dollar tree glasses and disrespected my QB by saying he can’t play football. He only has one career start let him play at least half a season before you open your big dumb a** mouth."

De'Vondre Campbell: "Ain't no way you just got on here with that baggy ass Steve Harvey suit and them thick ass dollar tree glasses and disrespected my QB by saying he can't play football. He only has one career start let him play at least half a season before you open your big dumb ass mouth"

Only time will tell if Adam Schein is accurate in his early assessment of Jordan Love. For now, he will need to deal with the severe backlash of his hot take.