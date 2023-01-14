Who is Aileen Hnatiuk? Saints reporter goes viral on social media

The life of an NFL reporter is an interesting one, and for Aileen Hnatiuk, her life and fame as has gone through the roof. Why? A simple picture that she posted on her Twitter page has, for some reason, sent social media into a frenzy.

A reporter covering the New Orleans Saints, the 26-year-old Hnatiuk has had the job of covering every part of the poor 2022 Saints season that saw them miss the playoffs.

So what was the picture that Hnatiuk posted? Take a look below.

The image has over 40,000 likes and over 1,000 retweets. But before her posting the picture, little was known about Hnatiuk. So, let's dive into the life of the now famous Saints reporter.

Aileen Hnatiuk's career as reporter

Hnatiuk works for BRProud in Louisiana, but where did she get her degree? East Carolina University in 2018, majoring in communications, per Thesun.com.

As is the way in the journalism profession, people have to pay their dues. For Hnatiuk, she was no different and simply didn't land the job as a New Orleans Saints reporter out of the blue.

She had to bide her time.

During her time in college, several internships with ESPN and WITN-TV saw her gain incredible experience which now holds her in good stead.

Tip off for Early bird gets the wormTip off for @LSUwbkb is at 8pm against Texas A&M. We got you covered with a preview on @BRProudNews at 5/530/6! Early bird gets the worm 🏀Tip off for @LSUwbkb is at 8pm against Texas A&M. We got you covered with a preview on @BRProudNews at 5/530/6! https://t.co/ui0TnrHmTI

Hnatiuk spent time as an anchor and even covered some college football games before she landed her current role with NBC33/FOX44 in Baton Rouge. Her Twitter page is full of the latest news from Saints practices, along with injury reports and everything in between.

Hnatiuk was born in Florida in 1996, and her childhood took place in Weeki Wachee.

For most who grow up to become sports reporters, an early life of sports gets the juices flowing.

Hnatiukplayed several sports, but was a star for the ECU Pirates volleyball team. Now, she is a social media star simply because of one picture.

The life of a journalist isn't for the faint of heart. They have to get comfortable with the idea that not everyone will like what they write and the criticism that comes with it.

But for Hnatiuk, she has taken to the profession like a duck to water and is doing amazing things in the industry.

