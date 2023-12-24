Who is Alex Highsmith's wife, Alyssa Ungrady? All about Steelers OLB's partner

Alyssa Ungrady is a registered nurse and wife of Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith. Alyssa was on Oct. 20, 1999, and has represented her schools in cross country and track and field.

Ungrady studied at Great Oak High School, where she was instrumental in the institution, winning four CIF SS and Southwestern titles. On her graduation from High School, Ungrady enrolled at UNC Charlotte. She graduated from the college in 2020, receiving her Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Alex Highsmith and Alyssa Ungrady's relationship timeline

Alex Highsmith and Alyssa Ungrady met at UNC Charlotte, where both were collegiate athletes.

Highsmith was a key player on the football team while Ungrady was a significant contributor on the track and cross country team. The couple got closer during their years in college and continued their relationship even after Highsmith was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Highsmith proposed to Ungrady in May 2021. Ungrady said yes, and following their engagement, the Steelers linebacker said in a social media post:

"You are everything I've ever prayed for. The greatest blessing I could ever receive. I love you, Alyssa Ungrady, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you. Here’s to FOREVER.”

The couple married in June 2020 in a ceremony attended by family and friends.

How is Alex Highsmith performing this season?

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith is having a solid year in 2023 and is on track to set career highs in a few statistical categories. Highsmith is a vital part of Mike Tomlin's stingy defense and an undisputed starter on the playoff-chasing Steelers.

Ahead of the 2023 season, Highsmith signed a four-year, $68 million contract extension with the franchise. He has lived up to his side of the deal, even getting an AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Highsmith has a 2023 stat line of 53 combined tackles, 6.0 sacks, 16 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and one pick in 14 games. Highsmith recently helped the Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16, keeping his team's slim postseason hopes alive for at least a few days.

The Steelers look primed for another winning season under Mike Tomlin in 2023.

