Who is Andrei Iosivas' girlfriend, Logan Harlock? All about Bengals WR's personal life

Cincinnati Bengals WR Andrei Iosivas' girlfriend, Logan Harlock, is a college volleyball star player for Columbia University, New York. According to the Columbia Lions' website, Harlock was born on Jan. 13, 2002, in Atlanta, Georgia. Her parents are Jamie Harlock and Alfred Caiola, and she has five siblings.

Logan lived in four cities growing up, namely Atlanta, Santa Monica, Miami and New York City. She was a stellar volleyball talent from her Fieldston High School days and had offers from the likes of Dartmouth, Brown and Cornell, Georgetown, Chicago, NYU and Boston College.

However, she chose Columbia University because, in her own words:

"I am amazed by the tremendous opportunity that this city has to offer, along with the passionate and curious student body."

She's now majoring in Economics/Psychology while being a crucial part of their volleyball team, the Columbia Lions.

Logan Harlock's sporting career

Logan Harlock has always been a sporting prodigy, as she was one of the best players in her state while at Fieldston.

She was a two-time team captain of the school volleyball team, a member of the two-time league runner-ups (2017-18), the 2016 Capitol Hill Classic Tournament's "Best Middle Blocker" award winner, and the holder of some school records.

Hence, it was no surprise that over half a dozen colleges were in the fray for her signature. Eventually, Harlock chose Columbia University, an Ivy League school with a stellar college volleyball program.

The COVID-19 pandemic truncated Harlock's rookie year with the Columbia Lions, and the season was canceled. Hence, her proper collegiate debut came in her sophomore season.

Harlock played 18 of 24 available games, starting 10. The versatile sports star ended the season with 130.0 total points, 119 total kills and 2.38 kills per set. She ranked third on the team in kills per set and points per set (2.60).

Her sophomore season saw her pick up from where she had left off in 2021. She played 20 games and 42 sets. Harlock ended the season with 81 kills, 35 digs, 15 blocks and 94.5 points in an increased role on the Lions.

How long have Andrei Iosivas and Logan Harlock been together?

While it's unclear when the sporty couple of Andrei Iosivas and Logan Harlock started dating, the couple has been Instagram official since Jul. 2022.

The couple are both doing great in their respective career. The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Iosivas in round six of the 2023 NFL Draft, and he figures to be a part of the Bengals' offense for years to come. Moreover, Harlock will keep getting better at her craft, as she's one of the best players on the Columbia Lions' ultra-competitive volleyball squad.

The couple regularly posts pictures together on Instagram. They're clearly enjoying the time that they can spend together, and it shows with the playful nature of their posts.