Who is Andrew Van Ginkel's wife Samantha? All about Dolphins LB's partner

The Miami Dolphins' Andrew Van Ginkel plays as a linebacker. Before moving to Wisconsin, he attended South Dakota for his college football career. The Dolphins selected him with the 151st overall pick in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

After dating Samantha Van Ginkel for almost a decade, Van Ginkel married her a year after he joined the NFL. Andrew and Samantha tied the knot on Feb. 15, 2020.

Andrew's wife, Samantha Van Ginkel, is from Rock Valley and is a part of the Miami Dolphins Women Organization. Her Facebook and LinkedIn pages show that Andrew Van Ginkel's wife offered her services for Urban Plunge in 2008 and for the charity "Feed My Starving Children" regularly in 2011. She used to pack food for children there who were unable to pay for meals.

In 2016, Samantha was employed by the Securitas Security Services USA, Inc. as a Supervisor. In 2017, she worked as an early childhood educator at Play Haven Child Care, and in 2018, she worked as an officer at Madison, Wisconsin's Oasis Spa & Salon.

Furthermore, Samantha confirmed on her Facebook profile that she was formerly employed by European Wax Center as a waxing expert and by Rolling V Ranch Training & Performance Horses.

Where did Samantha Van Ginkel go to college?

In 2015, Samantha Van Ginkel began her Associate's degree program in Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement at the University of South Dakota, the same institution where her husband had started his undergraduate studies.

Samantha moved to Iowa Western Community College in Iowa after only one semester in South Dakota. She tried her hand at many extracurricular activities but still retained a 4.0 GPA.

Samantha started a campus crew, worked a full-time night time job, and started a club, among other things, while she was a college student.

Andrew Van Ginkel and Samantha's relationship timeline

When Samantha and Andrew Van Ginkel were still in high school, they began dating in Dec. 2011. In May 2013, Van Ginkel's wife shared a picture of the couple on Instagram along with the statement:

"I'll never regret all the time spent with you. Cheers to our one-and-a-half-year anniversary."

The 28-year-old linebacker for the Miami Dolphins proposed to his wife in December 2018, precisely seven years after they had started dating. On February 15, 2020, the pair wed at the Country Celebrations Event Center. Both revealed they were expecting a boy later that year.

Andrew shared a photo of himself and his spouse on Instagram on Boxing Day of 2020:

"Happy holidays from our expanding family to yours! This year, baby Gink will be attending training camp with us!"

On Jul. 8, 2021, Andrew Van Ginkel and Samantha welcomed Leo Barrett into the world. In Feb. 2023, they welcomed Ripken Kai, their second son.

Moreover, the family has two dogs named Ryder and Piper. Although Ryder is a recent addition to the family, Piper has been a part of it since Andrew and Samantha were dating.