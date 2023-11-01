Who is Antonio Pierce's son Anthony Pierce? Everything you need to know about Raiders interim HC's child

In a shocking post-trade deadline NFL news, the Las Vegas Raiders have fired both coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler after a horrendous 26-14 loss at the Detroit Lions.

Owner Mark Davis issued a statement:

“After much consideration of what the Raiders need moving forward, I have decided to part ways with Josh and Dave. I want to thank them for their hard work and wish them and their families the best.”

Taking McDaniels and Ziegler's respective places are Antonio Pierce and Champ Kelly.

Pierce was the Raiders' linebackers coach since 2022. Before that, he was a linebacker for Washington and the New York Giants, most notably winning Super Bowl XLII with the Giants.

Off the field, he's a father of seven. One of his sons, Anthony, was a cornerback who played at the University of Hawaii in 2013 and 2014. However, he had only seven tackles (five solo) in four games before retiring for medical reasons in 2015 - albeit, staying on the team as a student assistant.

His another son, De'Andre, played safety at Boise State from 2016 to 2019, aamd then at Arizona in 2020 and 2021 before returning to his original school as a recruiting assistant.

What to expect from Raiders with new coach and GM Antonio Pierce and Champ Kelly

While both Antonio Pierce and Champ Kelly are not expected to last beyond the end of 2023, they still have much cleaning to do in Paradise.

Following the Monday Night Football loss at the Lions, wide receiver Davante Adams stunned fans by throwing a fit on the sidelines, slamming down his helmet and cursing. While it's obviously too late now to trade him, they have another chance to finally unload him at the end of the season, via trade or release.

Another pressing issue is at quarterback. Jimmy Garoppolo was brought in from their former crosstown rivals in San Francisco as a purported upgrade. However, he has proven no better than much-maligned former franchise face Derek Carr, throwing more interceptions (9) than touchdowns (7).

Finally, there's the issue of what to do with running back Josh Jacobs, who will be a free agent in 2024. The two-time Pro Bowler and 2022 rushing leader had held out during the offseason in protest of the franchise tag before accepting a $12-million compromise deal.