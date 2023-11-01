Jocelyn Pierce is a licensed real estate agent and wife of new Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Antonio Gates. Jocelyn attended Central Connecticut State University, where she majored in communications. She later attended Florida International University to acquire extra certification.

Following her graduation from University, Jocelyn Pierce worked as a sports reporter for Fox Sports Net. She worked in the role for over two years before joining the NFL Network as a news host in 2010. She stayed in the position till 2011.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jocelyn Pierce had her first real estate role in 2014 when she joined Christie's International Real Estate / Strand Hill Properties in 2014.

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

She worked in the Los Angeles-based firm for a year and nine months before taking her talents to Vista Sotheby's International Realty. Pierce helped in home buying, relocating, leasing during her spell with the agency.

She left the firm in 2017 to further improve her brand as a realtor in California and Arizona. As a sole proprietor, Jocelyn Pierce deals with properties and gets fantastic deals for interested parties.

She balances the tenets of her profession with the roles of being a wife and mother. Furthermore, Pierce works for eXp Realty as a full-time realtor since May 2022.

How did Antonio and Jocelyn Pierce meet?

Jocelyn and Antonio Pierce met during the August 2006 ESPN Fantasy Football Draft.

Jocelyn was still going by Jocelyn Maldonado at that time and was a model at the event. Pierce, meanwhile, was a Pro Bowl-caliber linebacker for the New York Giants. The pair hit it off almost instantly and began a relationship filled with fun activities and quality time.

In February 2007, Antonio Pierce proposed to Jocelyn at the Brooklyn the River Café, a restaurant famous for its chocolate Brooklyn Bridge cake. Pierce conspired with the restaurant's manager to place the engagement ring atop the confection, which was covered with pink rose petals. Of course, Jocelyn said yes.

They got married at a lavish wedding ceremony at the private Hoku Lani estate. According to InStyle, the ceremony was designed by N.Y.C. event planner David Tutera-he, and the couple chose a coral-and-peach-colored theme to echo the gorgeous Hawaiian sunset.

They share three children. Both Jocelyn and Antonio Pierce are doing great in their career paths, with Antonio recently becoming the Las Vegas Raiders interim coach while Jocelyn is earning a living as a realtor in Los Angeles and Arizona.