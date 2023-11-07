Who is Austin Ekeler's brother, Wyett Ekeler? All about Chargers RB's sibling

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, a former standout player at Western Colorado University, has a half-brother named Wyett Ekeler.

In the 2017 NFL Draft, Austin was signed by the Chargers as an undrafted free agent. He has since proven himself to be one of the best undrafted free agents in the league. He has also played a key role in offense for the Chargers.

Wyett Ekeler wants to go down the same path as his brother. The Ekeler brothers spent many hours together working on a ranch, playing basketball, golf and video games and having conversations about sports during their shared childhood in Briggsdale.

Like his brother, Wyett was a running back when he first started playing football at Windsor High, finishing as a senior with 1,435 yards and 22 scores.

The junior Ekeler understood that he would probably be a defensive back at the university level, despite his high school running back exploits. The coaches at the University of Wyoming had informed him as much, and he embraced the task at hand.

It's an uphill battle to go from virtually never playing defense to playing it at the collegiate level, but Wyett's drive to play football professionally has allowed him to pick up the role from the bottom up.

Wyett has frequently mentioned the influence Austin has had on him throughout his switch from offense to defense. Austin Ekeler told the Greeley Tribune in 2019 that Wyett has done the most to help him succeed by modeling behavior for him to imitate.

Despite the fact that Austin and Wyett don't have the same father, the younger Ekeler has always been driven to maximize his physical potential and is excited to learn from NFL star, Wyett.

Who is Austin and Wyett Ekeler's mum, Suzanne?

Wyett and Austin Ekeler are half-brothers who share the same mother, Suzanne Ekeler-Adams.

Suzanne has supported Austin since he first began playing football in Eaton, long before he had signed a contract to play for the Los Angeles Chargers. Even though the family was going through a difficult time at the time, she never stopped supporting Austin and his half-brother Wyett, who plays safety for the University of Wyoming now.

Now employed with Windermere Estate as a residential agent, Suzanne makes sure that her work doesn't prevent her from attending all of her sons' games.

Suzanne has always been encouraging. In an effort to give her sons every opportunity for success, she performed a variety of odd jobs when they were younger. She worked as a waitress at a restaurant till she met Austin's stepfather, with whom NFL player, Wyett, has a tense relationship.

Fortunately, Suzanne's efforts paid off, as Austin is one of the NFL's best players at his position.