Who are Barry Sanders' sons? All about Lions legend's children

Barry Sanders is one of the greatest NFL players of all time. The Detroit Lions legend is regarded as arguably the most elusive running back in the NFL's illustrious history, and he has the records to back it up.

Sanders wasn't just an NFL legend; he also showcased generational dominance at the collegiate level. In this article, we shine the light on the children of the NFL great.

We will showcase their career paths and see whether any of them are on the way to emulating their famous father. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Who are NFL legend Barry Sanders' sons?

Barry Sanders has four sons, namely Barry James, Nick, Nigel and Noah Sanders. The youngest three sons are from his 12-year marriage to Lauren Campbell Sanders, while the first is from a prior relationship.

Barry Sanders' first son is Barry James Sanders. Barry James is a former football player who played running back for the Stanford Cardinal football team for three years.

After leaving Stanford Central, Barry James enrolled at Oklahoma State and played for their football team. At Oklahoma State, the running back had 28 rush attempts for 93 yards and two TDs for the season. He studied communication and media at Stanford University and Leisure studies at Oklahoma State University.

Nick Sanders is the second son and plays basketball for the Michigan State men's basketball team. He's a chip off the block wearing jersey number 20 like his father wore while playing for the NFL.

Nick Sanders has always been a decent basketball prospect and played high school basketball at Detroit Country Day. He averaged 10 points, three rebounds and four assists per game during his High School stint and will be hoping to be NBA draft-ready in the near future.

Next up is Nigel Sanders, the third son of Barry Sanders. Nigel Sanders is a music producer who studied music at Howard University. He's the only Sanders son who never really saw sports as a career path. Rather, he makes music, and his art can be found on Spotify, SoundCloud and YouTube.

Last but not least is Noah Sanders, the fourth son of Barry Sanders. Noah Sanders is a football player. Just like his father and oldest brother, Noah is a running back.

The class of 2025 running back recently received his first offer to play college football. That offer came from Toledo University, and it came after a starring performance for Birmingham Groves High School.

The youngest Sanders is still building his reputation at the High School level and is yet to receive a prospect ranking on 247Sports.