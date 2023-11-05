Who is Brett Rypien's father, Tim? All about Rams QB

Brett Rypien comes from a proud sports family, and it all starts with his father, Tim Rypien. The older Rypien had a decent career in a different sport from his NFL son, and he performed admirably for an extended period.

In this article, we take a look at Brett Rypien's father, Tim, the other sporting ties in the Rypien household, and how Brett has performed so far in his NFL career. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Who is Tim Rypien?

Tim Rypien is a former professional baseball player who played up to the Triple-A level at Shadle Park.

The Toronto Blue Jays drafted Rypien in the second round of the 1984 MLB Draft. His selection came after the Blue Jays were fresh off an above-average season. While Tim was signed after the Draft, he was subsequently placed on the team's minor league roster and spent the rest of his career in the minor leagues.

Tim Rypien spent played in the minor leagues between 1984 and 1986. He played for the Medicine Hat Blue Jays, Florence Blue Jays, Kinston Blue Jays, Ventura County Gulls, and Knoxville Blue Jays. Rypien was released by the Blue Jays in 1987 and subsequently retired from the game.

Tim Rypien isn't the only sportsperson in the household, as Brett Rypien's uncle is former NFL Pro Bowl quarterback Mark Rypien. Mark is arguably the greatest Canadian quarterback in NFL history.

He was the first Canadian-born quarterback to both start in the NFL and be named Super Bowl MVP, a feat he achieved in Super Bowl XXVI with the Washington Redskins.

Mark Rypien retired from the NFL with two Super Bowl rings, one Super Bowl MVP Award, one second-team All-Pro selection and two Pro Bowl selections. He's also regarded as one of the best QBs in Washington Football's history.

Brett Rypien’s football career

As you can see, Brett Rypien comes from a proud sporting heritage. The Los Angeles Rams QB has done well for himself, and he has carved out a nice role as a backup in the league.

Brett Rypien joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2019, signing for the Denver Broncos. He has since appeared in nine regular-season games, starting in three and putting up a stat line of 820 passing yards, four touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He has led his teams to a 2-1 record as a starter and remains one of the more trusted backup QBs in the league.