Who is Brian Flores' wife, Jennifer Duncan? A look into former Dolphins HC's personal life

Jennifer Duncan is a teacher, humanitarian and the wife of Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Jennifer has been married to Brian since 2009, with the couple being virtually inseparable ever since.

In this article, we look at how they met, when they tied the knot, their marriage, and will round up by looking at what Brian Flores does now. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

How did Brian Flores and Jennifer Duncan meet?

Brian Flores met his future wife, Jennifer Duncan, in Acapulco, Mexico, during spring break while they were both in college. He probably met her between 1999 and 2003, when he attended Boston College.

According to Flores, he spotted her standing on a balcony. Flores then referred Jane to his friend Mike Miller and confidently told him that he would marry her. Eventually, Flores and Duncan tied the knot in 2009. The couple has been together ever since..

Expand Tweet

Do Brian Flores and Jennifer Duncan have children?

Yes, their union is blessed with three children. Their three children are Maxwell Flores, Miles Flores, and a daughter, Liliana Flores. The couple resides in Pittsburgh with their young family.

Maxwell is the eldest child, born in 2013. Miles arrived soon after, in 2014. Finally, Jennifer Duncan completed the trifecta in 2017, giving birth to Liliana, their baby girl.

Liliaha's delivery was particularly complicated for Jennifer as she entered labor during a New England Patriots game at the Gillette Stadium. Thankfully, the situation was handled professionally, and Liliana entered the world hearty.

Expand Tweet

What is Brian Flores doing now?

Aside from being a fabulous husband and father, Brian Flores is a good NFL coach. The four-time Super Bowl-winning assistant coach is the defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings hired Flores to occupy the role on Feb. 6, 2023. The Vikings are the fourth franchise that Flores has worked for in his lengthy NFL coaching career. Flores worked with the New England Patriots in various roles during his 10-year spell in New England.

His reputation as a defensive specialist earned him the Miami Dolphins coach job in 2019. He occupied that role for three years before being let go after the 2021 NFL season.

These days, Flores serves on Kevin O'Connell's coaching staff at the Minnesota Vikings. He uses his expertise to organize the offensively sound Vikings. The franchise will hope that such expertise will propel them to a Super Bowl win.