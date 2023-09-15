Who is Brian Johnson? A look at the career of Eagles offensive coordinator

Brian Johnson is one of the unsung heroes of the Philadelphia Eagles’ recent success. He started with the NFC East squad as a quarterbacks coach in 2021. Two years later, he was elevated to offensive coordinator when the Indianapolis Coach hired Shane Steichen.

Doing a masterful job in his new position might put him on the radar for a head coaching position. The odds of that happening are high, considering the Eagles’ high-powered offense. But when he was first hired, little did the Eagles personnel know about his long-standing connection with one of their leaders.

Brian Johnson had a deep relationship with Jalen Hurts

Before Hurts became a five-year, $255 million quarterback, Brian Johnson already knew him. He even surprised Hurts when he called the Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback that he got a job with the squad.

Johnson’s ties with the Hurts family run deep. Jalen’s father, Averion, was his high school football coach. Therefore, he has known Jalen Hurts since he was a kid. Averion also ran the weightlifting program at Johnson’s high school, bringing his children along to spend time with him and his players.

Johnson tried to recruit him to Mississippi State, but the younger Hurts opted for Alabama. The current Eagles offensive coordinator tried to get Hurts again when he became a graduate transfer. Instead, the All-Pro play-caller went to Oklahoma.

Jalen Hurts’ success in 2023 will directly affect Brian Johnson’s head coaching prospects. But in an interview with ESPN writer Tim McManus, Hurts hopes to keep Johnson in Philadelphia for a long time. If he gets hired, he will be proud of Johnson’s achievements.

Aside from the Eagles, the Florida Gators, and the Mississippi State Bulldogs, he also coached for the Houston Cougars and the Utah Utes. In Utah, he got his taste of playing NCAA Division 1 Football.

Brian Johnson has experience playing under the bright lights

Johnson was the Utes starting quarterback from 2004 to 2008. He had a 26-7 record and threw for over 7,800 and 57 touchdowns throughout those seasons. Leading Utah to a perfect 13-0 record in 2008 made him the cCAA 10 video game. cover athlete

Despite his accomplishments in college football, he went undrafted in the 2009 draft. He was invited to the Green Bay Packers training camp but did not make the final roster.

Instead, he signed with the New York Sentinels of the United Football League. Unfortunately, the team released him a month after he agreed to a contract. He started his coaching career with his college alma mater a year later.