Who are the Browns-Rams announcers on FOX? All about NFL Week 13 game's coverage team

The Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams face off in a Week 13 matchup on Sunday Night Football. Both teams came into the season with playoff expectations, but only one is on course for a postseason appearance.

The announcers for this crunch matchup are Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez.

Cleveland Browns vs Los Angeles Rams: Injury Report for NFL Week 13

According to the Cleveland Browns' website, there are a staggering 18 players on the injury report.

Among them, three have been ruled out of the game: Marquise Goodwin, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Denzel Ward. Center Nick Harris is questionable due to a knee injury. The rest of the players are unassigned, so it's a coin toss whether they will be available.

As for the Los Angeles Rams, they have eight players on the injury report ahead of the Browns' game. Among them, safety Quentin Lake is ruled out due to a hamstring issue, while linebacker Michael Hoecht is questionable due to a knee injury.

The rest of the players are unassigned, so that they could play on Sunday Night Football.

How to watch Cleveland Browns vs Los Angeles Rams: TV schedule and live stream details

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals. Matthew Stafford and Co. looked pretty good away from home, so fans will hope for more of the same against the Browns.

The Rams have an outside chance of making the postseason but need to be on their A-game against the defensively astute Browns.

As for the Browns, they've been solid this season and have a great chance of making the postseason. Cleveland is only behind the Baltimore Ravens in their conference and hold the No. 6 spot in the seven-team AFC bracket.

In an interesting bit of history, the last time the Browns made the trip to Los Angeles to play the Rams, a Bill Belichick-led Cleveland team beat Chuck Knox's Rams 42-14 in 1993.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Live stream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: FOX

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

When: Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 at 1:25 p.m. PT