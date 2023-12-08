Who is Cam Heyward's dad, Craig Heyward? All about Steelers star's family

Craig Heyward is a former fullback who played for five franchises in the NFL. He was nicknamed Ironhead and was a nightmare for opposing defenses during his playing days.

Heyward sadly passed away on May 27, 2006, at 39 due to cancer. The University of Pittsburgh legend died a year after a cancerous tumor metastasized to his brain. Heyward also suffered from a stroke a few years before his untimely death.

Craig Heyward's NFL career

Craig Heyward was a phenomenal college player for the University of Pittsburgh, so it didn't surprise anyone when he was drafted in round one of the 1988 Draft by the New Orleans Saints.

Heyward was a "big man" power back and reportedly stood at 5' 11" and weighed 330 pounds. He was also a decent pass catcher and phenomenal blocker, becoming a vital part of the offense of every team he played for. It was reported that Heyward later slimmed to around 280 pounds to improve his elusiveness.

Craig Heyward was named to the 1995 Pro Bowl, the only Bowl appearance of his NFL career. That came after he recorded 1,083 rushing yards and six TDs for the year. Heyward's 1995 season remains the last time a fullback rushed for 1,000 yards in the NFL.

Craig Heyward’s children

Heyward had four sons: Craig, Jr., Cam, Corey, and Connor, all of whom played High School football. His first son, Craig Jr., played for his father's alma mater, while the other brothers represented Peachtree Ridge High School, Georgia.

Among his four sons, two, namely Cam and Connor, were drafted into the NFL. Cam represents the Pittsburgh Steelers and plays defensive tackle for Mike Tomlin's side.

The second-born son of Heyward played for the Ohio State Buckeyes in college and was named a Freshman All-American in 2007.

The Steelers drafted Cam in the first round of the 2011 Draft, and he has been with the franchise ever since. Cam Heyward dons the words "IRON HEAD" on his eye black in memory of his late father.

Craig's other son playing in the NFL is Connor Heyward. Connor played football at Michigan State University and was drafted by the Steelers in round six of the 2022 Draft, joining his big brother.