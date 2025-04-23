Who is Cam Ward's girlfriend, Nailah Landon? All you need to know about top QB's partner's personal life

Cam Ward and Nailah Landon met at the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas. He played football for the Cardinals, while she was part of the volleyball team.

Ward is viewed as a lock to go No.1 in this year's NFL draft. With the draft starting on Thursday, let's take a look at Landon's background, athletic history and what she said in the lead-up to the draft.

Who is Cam Ward's girlfriend, Nailah Landon?

According to the University of Incarnate Word athletics website, Nailah Landon was born on March 5, 2001. She is the daughter of Noni Weathers and Norvice Landon. Nailah has four siblings: April, Jalen, Nia and Norvice Landon.

Nailah is a marketing coordinator for the Miami Marlins and LoanDepot Park, and she's the girlfriend of football sensation Cam Ward. She picked up her diploma in Mass Communication from Barry University. Nailah went on to earn her degree in Communication and Media Studies from the University of the Incarnate Word.

She was part of the volleyball team and alternated between starter and replacement-level player in the 2020 season. Landon had a season high of 11 kills versus Northwestern State.

After graduation, Landon took up a job with Front Runner Sports as a marketing specialist. She held the role for nine months, from July 2023 to May 2024. Landon left the role to take her position with the Marlins. She was a regular at Ward's college football games, and it was expected that she'd attend his games at the next level.

Nailah Landon dropped a Cam Ward draft hint

Nailah Landon is one of many Cam Ward fans who are waiting to hear when his name will be called in the 2025 NFL draft. However, the Incarnate Word alum might have dropped the biggest hint yet.

According to Yahoo Sports, Landon left a message on Ward's official Instagram page in April.

“FIRST!” Landon wrote.

Landon's Instagram page is set to private, but her comment stood out on the superstar quarterback's page. The Tennessee Titans are likely set to turn her comment into a reality on Thursday.

