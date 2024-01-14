Who do the Chiefs play next? Kansas City's divisional schedule explained

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wildcard round and are now through to the Divisional round of the playoffs. Their opponent will be dependent on the result of the final AFC postseason game of this round, when the Buffalo Bills host the Pittsburgh Steelers. That game was originally scheduled to held on Sunday but inclement weather means it will not be played on Monday.

Here is who could be the Chiefs' opponents once that game is done.

Kansas City Chiefs to face either Buffalo Bills or Houston Texans in Divisional round

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the first game of the Wildcard round, the Houston Texans routed the Cleveland Browns 45-14. The Texans are the fourth seed in the AFC after the regular season as the winners of the AFC South. The Kansas City Chiefs are the third seeds and winners of the AFC West.

🏈 Get in the game with our NFL Playoff Predictor. Blend games & predictions, shape playoff outcomes! 🏆

In the Divisional round, the Baltimore Ravens will be in the picture as well as the first seed from the conference and they will play the lowest ranked team. Since Houston is ranked below Kansas City, the Ravens will not face the chiefs as the top-ranked team takes on the lowest ranked team.

That leaves us with two possibilities for Patrick Mahomes and company. If the seventh-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the Buffalo Bills on the road, then C.J. Stroud will visit Kansas City in the Divisional Round, while Mike Tomlin will face off against John Harbaugh in Baltimore.

Steelers v Chiefs in Divisional Round 2024 if Pittsburgh defeats Buffalo Bills

If Josh Allen can lead the Bills to a win over the Steelers, then all the top four seeds will make it to the Divisional round. In that case, Kansas City will have to travel to Buffalo in the next game as the Texans make the trip to Baltimore. See all the combination on Sportskeeda's Playoff Predictor.

Chiefs v Bills in Divisional Round 2024 if Buffalo defeats Pittsburgh Steelers

Patrick Mahomes could still play the AFC Championship at home

Since 2018, when Patrick Mahomes was crowned the league MVP for the first time, the Kansas City Chiefs have always made the AFC Championship game and played them all at home. That has happened even when they have not been the top seed in the conference as other results have gone their way.

In 2019, for example, the Ravens were the top seed like this year, but were eliminated by the Tenessee Titans. That year they went on to win the Super Bowl. In 2021, the Tennessee Titans were the first seed but were eliminated by the Cincinnati Bengals. However, Joe Burrow then came and defeated Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City in the AFC Championship game.

Expand Tweet

For this year, if the Chiefs or the Steelers can knock out the Bills and Baltimore is eliminated in the next round, then Kansas City could host the AFC Championship in Arrowhead once again.