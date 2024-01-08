Who do the Chiefs play in the NFL Playoff? Kansas City's postseason schedule explained

Following their victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last week, the Kansas City Chiefs were assured of their spot as the AFC's third seed. All that remained for Andy Reid's team was to find out who they would be playing in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

The Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills game provided fans a thrilling finale to the NFL regular season. With their 21-14 victory, the Bills won the AFC East title. That not only decided the divisional crown but also had a significant impact on the playoff bracket.

After losing in Week 18, the Dolphins, guaranteed a No. 6 seed, will play the Chiefs in the Wildcard Round next week in Kansas City.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It will be Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' first wild-card game. Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill will also have his first chance to play in Kansas City since leaving the Chiefs in March 2022.

This season, the Chiefs beat the Dolphins 21-14 in Germany in a Week 9 international series game. We will cover all you need to know to watch the wild card showdown:

How to watch and stream the NFL Wildcard game between the Chiefs and the Dolphins

On Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins game is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. ET. Both local NBC and Peacock will provide live streaming of the action.

KSHB/41 will broadcast the Wildcard Round game for those who plan to watch in Kansas City. The only place outside of Kansas City where fans can watch the game is on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

The following are details on how to watch the game:

Date and Time: Saturday, Jan. 13 at 8:00 p.m

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

TV: Peacock

Live streaming: Peacock, FuboTV

When is the 2024 Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVIII takes place on Feb. 11 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, to cap off the 2023–24 NFL season.

The NFL Wildcard Round - scheduled between Saturday and Monday - is the next round of the competition to determine who gets to play in the big game.