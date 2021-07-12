Who is Chris Lewis? Barkevious Mingo's representative says all charges against his client are baseless

The Atlanta Falcons cut ties with defensive end Barkevious Mingo earlier this week after he surrendered himself to the Arlington Police on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact.

Chris Lewis, the lead counsel for former Falcons’ LB Barkevious Mingo, called the accusation of indecency against his client, “a lie.”



Here is Lewis’ statement to ESPN: pic.twitter.com/GuuA0XiuoN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 12, 2021

Mingo’s lawyer Chris Lewis released a statement before he was cut by the Falcons, calling the allegation “completely baseless.” Lewis criticized the Falcons for releasing Mingo while also discrediting the accusation that led to his arrest.

“We are extremely disappointed in the Atlanta Falcons’ rush to judgment in terminating Barkevious Mingo’s contract before gathering all of the relevant facts and prior to my client having his day in court,” Lewis said, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. “The accusation against Mr. Mingo is a lie. Barkevious knows it — so does his accuser. Mr. Mingo appreciates the law enforcement officers have a tough job to do, and he is fully committed to cooperating with the authorities to clear his name. As soon as Barkevious became aware of the arrest warrant, he immediately travelled to Texas to turn himself in and answer to the charge. Now, he is ready to prove his innocence. Mr. Mingo understands the seriousness of an accusation like this and the immediate negative impact it can have on a person’s reputation, even when there is zero evidence. But, he also knows that he will be fully vindicated when the truth comes to light. When that happens, the true motivation of the accuser will be clear and unambiguous.”

Barkevious Mingo was released on a $25,000 bond. The second-degree felony charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Barkevious Mingo's lawyer Chris Lewis' background

Chris Lewis is known as one of the best criminal defense lawyers in Texas. According to his website bio, for over 20 years, he has devoted his practice to defending people from unwarranted or unjustified charges.

Lewis has tried over 250 jury trials and is a former sports agent and contract advisor (certified by the NFL) and a certified sports agent by the State of Texas.

Football career

Chris Lewis was a four-year letterman in football. He was an All-Conference selection during his senior year and an Academic All-American during his final two years of undergrad.

Chris Lewis appeared on local Dallas television news to discuss former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel's assault case back in 2017.

Barkevious Mingo's NFL career

Defensive end Barkevious Mingo, 30, was drafted sixth overall in 2013 by the Cleveland Browns. He has played for six NFL teams and won Super Bowl LI with the New England Patriots.

Over his NFL career, Mingo has recorded 246 tackles, 12.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and one interception.

