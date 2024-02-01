Who is Chris Shula? Dolphins interview franchise legend Dan Shula's grandson for 2024 NFL season

Former Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula is one of the best of all time, holding the record for the most wins in NFL history. A few generations later, his grandson, Chris Shula, could be on the way to join his father's team in a new coaching role.

Per Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins are going to interview the grandson of their legendary coach for the defensive coordinator position. Chris spent time coaching defense over the last seven NFL seasons.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Pelissero tweeted:

"The Dolphins are interviewing Chris Shula — grandson of legendary coach Don Shula — for their defensive coordinator job today, per source. Chris Shula has spent the past seven seasons as an assistant with the Rams, most recently as pass rush coordinator/linebackers coach."

This is not the first time a Shula has been a coach in the NFL following in his father's footsteps. Mike Shula was an offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers for a long time, and his nephew could join Miami as a coordinator as well.

Chris Shula up for Dolphins DC position

Vic Fangio was the Dolphins last defensive coordinator.

Vic Fangio is one of the best defensive coordinators in the NFL but has opted to leave the Miami Dolphins after this season. An early playoff exit didn't help the team, and now they're in the market for a new defensive coordinator.

Fangio landed with the Philadelphia Eagles, which has opened the door for a ton of candidates. They re conducting interviews with a lot of coaches, including Chris Shula.

The grandson of their legendary and winningest coach in NFL history was recently a defensive assistant for the Los Angeles Rams. He was a pass rush specialist in 2023, and the Rams had an elite pass rush once more, so he could be a strong candidate for the job.

Chris Shula is up against some other candidates, but his connection to the franchise doesn't hurt his candidacy.