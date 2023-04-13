Who is CJ Stroud's agent David Mulugheta? 2023 NFL Draft prospect represented by Deshaun Watson's agent

David Mulugheta is a lawyer and designated agent of CJ Stroud and 42 other NFL players.

Mulugheta started his career as an intern at Athletes First in 2010 after meeting agent Andrew Kessler. He rose up the ranks, becoming an NFLPA-certified contract advisor in 2012 and an agent at Athletes First the same year. He has been on an upward trajectory since then, representing some of the biggest names in the NFL.

Meet CJ Stroud and Deshaun Watson's agent David Mulugheta

David Mulugheta is a versatile and hardworking sports agent representing NFL players since 2020. His clients include but aren't limited to Jalen Ramsey, Deshaun Watson, Budda Baker, Michael Thomas, AJ Terrell and Kyle Pitts.

Mulugheta has helped these players sign multimillion-dollar deals, get out of dysfunctional franchises and take their careers into their own hands. He's one of the more popular agents in American sports.

He was recognized in 2020 by Forbes as the top NFL agent (in terms of negotiated deals and commissions) in the world, holding a rank of eighth across agents of any sport. He's also Forbes' highest-ranked black sports agent.

Mulugheta will likely have a giant-sized feather in his already colossal cap. His youngest client, CJ Stroud, will likely be selected as the Carolina Panthers' first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Who are David Mulugheta's NFL clients?

These are David Mulugheta's clients in the National Football League:

Deshaun Watson

Jalen Ramsey

Michael Thomas

Derwin James

Kevin Byard

Budda Baker

Quandre Diggs

Kyle Pitts

Gabe Jackson

Jaycee Horn

Christian Wilkins

Justin Fields

Micah Parsons

Isaiah Simmons

Xavier Woods

Jason Davis

Jessie Bates

A.J. Terrell

Odafe Oweh

Casey Hayward

Jordan Love

Jevon Holland

Tee Higgins

Michael Pittman

D'Andre Swift

Malik Hooker

Andre Cisco

Malcolm Koonce

Joseph Ossai

Brandon Stephens

Ronnie Perkins

Melvin Ingram

Charles Omenihu

David Long

Jermaine Eluemunor

DeShon Elliott

Marquise Goodwin

Alex Okafor

Mark Webb

Deionte Thompson

Corey Coleman

Earl Thomas

Eric Ebron

Seth Roberts

Kadeem Edwards

Which agency does David Mulugheta work for?

Mulugheta has been a significant part of Athletes First, a full-service management firm representing top-notch players, coaches and personnel, since its inception in 2001.

Athletes First is based in Southern California, USA, with satellite offices in other major American cities. It's a household name in the sports representation business.

The company has represented eight Super Bowl MVPs, 102 Pro Bowlers and 105 first-round draft picks. Their biggest client is Green Bay Packers' legend Aaron Rodgers, and they're known to have negotiated some of the juiciest contracts in NFL history.

