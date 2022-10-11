Who is Cooper Kupp's wife Anna Croskrey?

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is married to Anna Croskrey. As a result, he is not the only one with athletic abilities in his household.

In high school, his wife played volleyball and basketball, apart from taking part in cross-country racing and track events. As a student at both the University of Arkansas and Eastern Washington University, she was a heptathlete.

Croskrey and Kupp met in a training room. She was, at the time, encouraging him to work out more.

She graduated from Eastern Washington University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications and Public Relations.

Cooper was picked in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams. He put up big numbers in the 2021-22 regular season. The wideout was a driving force in the squad's Super Bowl victory and set several NFL and team marks, notably breaking Calvin Johnson's yards from the scrimmage mark.

Supporters want to know more about Kupp's lifestyle outside of football now that his name is in the record books.

These days, Cooper assists her in running the board as Anna plays in a women's basketball league with Kelly Stafford, another NFL wife.

Kliff’s Bedroom @KliffsBedroom

awesemo.com/sideaction/coo… Cooper Kupp Credits His Wife Anna Croskrey For His Rise To NFL Stardom Cooper Kupp Credits His Wife Anna Croskrey For His Rise To NFL Stardomawesemo.com/sideaction/coo…

Cooper and Anna met at a track competition and started dating as high school seniors.

The long-term partners became united in marriage in June 2015. Cooper Jameson Kupp, their first son, was born in July 2018, and Cypress Stellar Kupp, their second son, was born in January 2021.

At one stage in their relationship, the two separated to attend colleges almost 3,000 kilometers apart — Anna at the University of Arkansas and Cooper at Eastern Washington University. So, their relationship became a long-distance one.

However, Cooper Kupp and Anna had come to the conclusion that they could no longer live apart by the latter part of 2014. After getting engaged, Anna changed schools to Eastern Washington University.

Anna Kupp supported Cooper Kupp financially during his studies

Anna Kupp committed herself to her lover like few partners do. She said in an interview that she worked full-time to allow Cooper Kupp to focus fully on his game. This is how things were through their college years.

When Cooper was 22 and Anna was 21, the couple decided against delaying their nuptials and exchanged vows while still in college in 2015.

Wali H. @whatwaliwears #shoes #footwear Cooper Kupp Suits Up With Wife Anna Croskrey in Edgy Little Black Dress on ESPYS Awards 2022 Red Carpet : footwearnews.com/2022/fashion/r… Cooper Kupp Suits Up With Wife Anna Croskrey in Edgy Little Black Dress on ESPYS Awards 2022 Red Carpet : footwearnews.com/2022/fashion/r… #shoes #footwear

Cooper did not take her laborious work for granted. According to ESPN, he said:

"There is no doubt in my mind that not only would I not be where I am now or attaining what I do now without her. If not for her, what she inspires in me, and what she pushed me to do, I might not be in the NFL."

Naturally, Cooper Kupp is her favorite person, and Anna is his. She posted a video of herself and Cooper kissing, with the hashtag "#18" on the day the Los Angeles Rams selected him in 2017.

