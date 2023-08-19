Who is Desmond Ridder’s wife Claire? All about Falcons QB’s personal life

Desmond Ridder will be able to lead the Atlanta Falcons offense for the 2023 NFL season. With Marcus Mariota already with the Philadelphia Eagles, head coach Arthur Smith will turn the keys to the former University of Cincinnati standout.

He started four games last season, splitting the results. But now that he will play a more significant role in the team’s success, Ridder will need all the support he can get. Indeed, his wife, Claire Cornett, will be his number-one fan through trials and triumphs.

Who is Desmond Ridder’s wife, Claire Cornett?

Both Ridder and Cornett are from Kentucky. But while Desmond starred at St. Xavier High School, Claire attended Assumption High School. They both went to college at Cincinnati, with Desmond Ridder taking up sports administration and Claire Cornett taking up political science.

They’ve been officially a couple since 2016. Two years later, Ridder proposed to Cornett. In 2021, Claire gave birth to their daughter, Leighton Elizabeth.

Ridder and Cornett married in Gwinnett County, Georgia, on July 15, 2022. It was an intimate event with their friends and family in attendance. While Desmond and Claire keep most details of their life private, she does share updates of their whereabouts on her Instagram account.

Three months before their wedding, the Atlanta Falcons selected Ridder in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 73 picks after Travon Walker. He was the second quarterback chosen that year after the Pittsburgh Steelers took Kenny Pickett in the first round.

Desmond Ridder will lead a young but talented Falcons offense

Falcons fans have a lot to be excited about for their beloved squad. They drafted last year’s Doak Walker Award winner and Unanimous All-American Bijan Robinson, who had 1,580 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns for the Texas Longhorns.

He will join an offense featuring Tyler Allgeier, who had 1,035 yards and three touchdowns in his rookie year. Tight end Kyle Pitts also had 1,026 yards and a touchdown in 2021. Drake London finished with 866 yards and four touchdowns last year.

But despite these talents residing in their squad, Desmond Ridder will be the one facilitating the offense. They will go as he goes, and much is expected from him.

Luckily for the Falcons, the NFC South division title race is wide-open following Tom Brady’s retirement. However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers still have a formidable offense around Baker Mayfield. The New Orleans Saints are a tough out with Derek Carr, while the Carolina Panthers will rally around 2023 top overall pick, Bryce Young.