Who is Diego Fagot? Ravens sign former Navy linebacker for 2022 NFL season

The NFL has seen the linebacker position evolve from big, bulky players that could only stop the run to elusive athletes that can now roam the field with tight ends and, in some cases, wide receivers (see Micah Parsons as a reference).

The Baltimore Ravens have a similar athlete in the same position out of the Navy, and his name is Diego Fagot. On Monday, Baltimore announced that they were signing the former Midshipman.

The decision to sign Fagot came just a day after the Naval Academy granted permission to the linebacker and three other athletes to forge ahead and pursue a job in professional sports.

Typically, an immediate five-year military commitment must be made right out of the academy, but the Navy has made an exception for Fagot and three others.

Diego Fagot spoke to the Capital Gazette's Bill Wagner about his opportunity to play in the NFL and for the Baltimore Ravens:

“I am excited to get this opportunity to continue playing the sport I love. Thank you to the Superintendent, Secretary of the Navy and Secretary of Defense for making it happen. I can’t wait to continue Navy football’s legacy in the NFL.”

Fagot was a force for the Navy football team. Despite their 4-8 record, he registered 282 tackles (35.5 for a loss), 9.5 sacks, two interceptions, six forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

