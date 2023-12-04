Who is Dom DiSandro? Eagles' head of security goes viral after getting in a scuffle vs 49ers

It's highly likely that you are now familiar with Dom DiSandro if you weren't before the Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers game in Week 13.

NFL executive Dom DiSandro is the Philadelphia Eagles' senior advisor to the general manager and chief security officer. Despite having Italian ancestry, Big Dom — as he is popularly known — was born in South Philadelphia in 1978.

He was an offensive tackle while playing football at Northeast Philadelphia's George Washington High School. He was given a college athletic scholarship to play football for the Penn State Nittany Lions as a result of his high school football feats.

However, he was dismissed for undisclosed reasons before he could participate in any games. He received his degree from Penn State in sports management.

The Eagles appointed Big Dom for the first time in 1997. The Philadelphia Inquirer claims that he began helping out with little tasks and gradually developed into the players' point of contact.

He was appointed senior advisor to the general manager/chief security officer team in 1999. DiSandro is in charge of managing all player, coaching staff and executive security and protection issues.

Moreover, he oversees security at the organization's training facility and is in charge of logistical and travel-related protection. DiSandro also teaches anyone in the team who needs to know about the NFL's personal conduct code.

DiSandro is responsible for managing his players' off-field problems and other concerns related to team disintegration. Moreover, he manages team spirit and serves as a player's psychologist.

What happened with Dom DiSandro and Dre Greenlaw in Week 13?

In Week 13, Dom DiSandro was ejected from the Philadelphia Eagles versus San Francisco 49ers game.

Following a confrontation in the second half, DiSandro and San Francisco linebacker Dre Greenlaw got into a little skirmish on the sidelines that resulted in the ejection.

Greenlaw was also removed from the game after touching DiSandro's face, even though it seemed like the linebacker was first touched by the Eagles security personnel. Although his duty may be to safeguard the players, he wasn't needed to become involved in that situation.

Greenlaw's out-of-bounds hit on Philadelphia's DeVonta Smith set off everything. As Big Dom was trying to step in and shield his players, the linebacker swung his arm at him. Following the altercation, Greenlaw and DiSandro were both removed.