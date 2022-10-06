Who is Dr. Bennet Omalu? 'Concussion' Dr. Bennet Omalu Urging Tua Tagovailoa To Quit Football

'Concussion' Dr. Bennet Omalu is worried about Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa following the quarterback's consecutive head injuries. Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in their Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals defensive lineman Josh Tupou slammed Tagovailoa to the turf in the second quarter of the game and the latter was taken off the field on a stretcher.

Many believe that Tagovailoa also survived a concussion when the Dolphins met the Buffalo Bills in Week 3. The quarterback hit his head on the ground while taking a sack and collapsed right after he got up.

Dr. Lös Real Polyamorous Tantric Sex Guru @LosRealAli Very scary as Tua Tagavailoa goes down after a sack, looks like it may have been the second concussion in 4 days. Really not good. Very scary as Tua Tagavailoa goes down after a sack, looks like it may have been the second concussion in 4 days. Really not good. https://t.co/2u0Leb69O5

Neurologists suggested it looked like a concussion, and now the Dolphins are being criticized for making him play again in such a short span of time.

The NFL is entering its fifth week, and the Miami Dolphins will play the New York Jets this weekend. Tagovailoa has already been ruled out of the upcoming game, and world-renowned neuroscientist Dr. Bennet Omalu is advising him to stay off the field forever.

Dr. Bennet Omalu's path with the NFL

Dr. Bennet Omalu, who Discovered CTE In Ex-NFL Players, Holds Briefing On Capitol Hill

Dr. Bennet Omalu is a world-famous neuroscientist who discovered and published findings on chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) in American football players. While speaking to TMZ, Omalu said:

“Tua, my brother. I love you, I love you as much as I love my son. Stop playing. Stop. Hang your helmet and gallantly walk away.”

Omalu advised Tagovailoa to stay away from the football field and find a new job that involves fewer injuries. The fact that the quarterback has received two consecutive head injuries puts him in a dangerous situation. He cannot afford another head injury, as it could lead to lifelong health issues.

Miami Dolphins v Cincinnati Bengals

Will Smith featured in the movie 'Concussion', which was released in 2015. The movie was based on the research and findings of Dr. Omalu. Omalu published his research paper on CTE in 2005, which is now being studied all around the world. He is still working towards the betterment of the field and is currently associated with the University of California.

With Tagovailoa injured, can the Dolphins be as consistent as they were at the start of the season? After the quarterback left the field, veteran Teddy Bridgewater replaced him at the helm.

Will Tagovailoa follow the advice given to him by the world-renowned neurologist or will he make a comeback and prove everyone wrong?

Poll : 0 votes