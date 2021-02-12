Who were the first 10 picks in the 2020 NFL draft?

The 2020 NFL draft was the first draft that was done virtually. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the NFL had to make changes to the draft and it worked out perfectly. Let's take a look at how the top ten picks of the 2020 NFL draft turned out.

2020 NFL Draft Top 10 picks:

1) Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

College Football Playoff National Championship - Clemson v LSU

The Cincinnati Bengals took a big gamble on picking Joe Burrow with the number one overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Burrow was coming off one of the best college football seasons in recent years. The LSU Tigers ended the 2019 college football season with a national championship and a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback.

Picking Joe Burrow as the number one overall pick ended up paying off for the Cincinnati Bengals when he put up an amazing rookie season. Burrows' season was cut short due to an injury. Even with the injury, the Cincinnati Bengals should feel great about the future of their franchise with Burrow at quarterback.

2) Washington Football Team: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young

Chase Young was labeled a generational talent at the defensive end position heading into the 2020 NFL draft. Young was selected number two overall by the Washington Football Team. That pick paid off in a big way during the 2020-2021 NFL season for Washington.

Chase Young is the NFL's 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year 💥 @youngchase907 pic.twitter.com/LBb1gAqqnv — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 7, 2021

The former Buckeyes defensive end took home the NFL defensive rookie player of the year award. Young was a huge contributor to the Washington Football Team's front seven. Washington has one of the best front sevens in the NFL and Chase Young leads the front seven into the future.

3) Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4) New York Giants: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

5) Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa may be the best college football quarterback to come out of the University of Alabama. Unfortunately, Tagovailoa suffered one of the worst injuries in college football history when he dislocated his hip. This had everyone thinking that Tua was going to return to Alabama.

When Tua decided to enter the 2020 NFL draft, it took a lot of NFL scouts by surprise. The hip injury left many franchises second-guessing on whether they should draft the Alabama quarterback. Miami Dolphins took a gamble on Tua and it paid off. Tua came in for Ryan Fitzpatrick and showed that he was the future of the Miami Dolphins at the quarterback position.

6) Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Oregon Ducks QB Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert was one of the top quarterback prospects coming out of Oregon. Herbert has great size and arm strength. The Los Angeles Chargers selected the former Oregon quarterback at number six. It was one of the best picks the Chargers have made in recent years.

Herbert did not start during Week 1 of the 2020-2021 NFL season. The Chargers turned to Justin Herbert in Week 2. Herbert put up a rookie season that landed him the NFL offensive rookie of the year award. The Los Angeles Chargers have found their franchise quarterback and have a bright future with Justin Herbert.

7) Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

8) Arizona Cardinals: Isaiah Cimmons, LB, Clemson

9) Jacksonville Jaguars: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

10) Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama