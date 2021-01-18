Who are the Green Bay Packers playing next week? - NFL Playoffs

Green Bay Packers are coming off a big win against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL Divisional Round Playoffs, where they got a big boost from their defense and their running game. Aaron Rodgers also put together another MVP type performance against the Rams on Saturday.

Now, it is time for the Green Bay Packers to sit and wait to see who they will host in the NFC Championship game next weekend. Let's take a look at how the Green Bay Packers matchup against the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

THE NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME IS COMING TO LAMBEAU FIELD‼️#PackersUnited | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/4nMeYamTgI — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 17, 2021

NFC Championship: Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints

If the New Orleans Saints can take care of business on Sunday night they will head to Green Bay to meet the Packers. This would be the first meeting between Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees in the NFL Playoffs. The Saints will have to leave the luxury of playing in a dome to play at the frozen tundra Lambeau Field.

When looking at the overall head-to-head record, the Green Bay Packers own the lead with 17 wins and just 9 losses to the Saints in the last 26 games. The Packers have won three of the last five regular season meetings between the two teams. Saints are 2-1 in their last three trips to Green Bay.

Green Bay holds the path to the 2021 Super Bowl. There may not be another team in the NFL that plays better in frigid cold weather. As they own home field advantage, the Packers hold the edge over the Saints if New Orleans take care of business on Sunday night.

Advertisement

NFC Championship: Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In Week 6 of the 2020 NFL Season the Green Bay Packers headed to Tampa Bay to meet the Buccaneers. That Week 6 meeting between the Buccaneers and Packers was Aaron Rodgers' worst game of the season. Rodgers was playing flawless football coming into that regular season meeting.

Tampa Bay held the Packers quarterback to just 160 yards passing and no touchdown passes. Rodgers also threw his first two interceptions of the year against the Buccaneers defense. If there is a quarterback that can play in the cold weather just as well as Aaron Rodgers, it is Tom Brady.

With the 38-10 victory over the Packers in Week 6, the Buccaneers would feel confident heading into the NFC Championship game.

However, the Packers are a different team right now. Watching them dominate the number one defense in the NFL was more than impressive. Green Bay Packers will hold the advantage over the Buccaneers even after the Week 6 loss.