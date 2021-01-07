Who has the first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft? Well, that spot belongs to the Jacksonville Jaguars who went 1-15 this season. Originally, the New York Jets were thought to be targeting a 0-16 record to ensure Lawrence arrives in the Big Apple. However, after winning two games against the LA Rams and Cleveland Browns, they fell to second overall, allowing Jacksonville to clinch the top spot.

The 2021 NFL Draft is shaping up to be a big deal, and a very exciting time for many teams, especially with the crown jewel of the class, Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, slated to go first overall.

Breaking: Trevor Lawrence has announced that he's declaring for the 2021 NFL draft. pic.twitter.com/2QiBljwQVA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 6, 2021

It's almost unfathomable that anyone other than Trevor Lawrence could be the first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. While the Jags could, theoretically, trade down to stockpile their already insane amount of draft picks, they are in desperate need of a franchise changing player like Lawrence.

Trevor Lawrence played 3 seasons at Clemson, amassing 10,098 yards and 90 touchdowns along with 17 interceptions and a passer rating of 164.3 across 40 games.

Who else could be the first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft?

While it still is unlikely anyone other than Lawrence is the first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, it would be a disservice to not mention them.

Ohio State QB Justin Fields made a legit stake to be the first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, outdueling Trevor Lawrence in the CFP Semifinal and leading Ohio State to the championship. Oregon OT Penei Sewell has been a feared pass protector and, much like Colts OL Quenton Nelson, will be a plug-and-start day one.

Good morning Jets fans here are all six TD passes from Justin Fields' legendary performance against Clemson. pic.twitter.com/8O6Kw7NuJz — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 2, 2021

Defensively, the first pick in the 2021 NFL draft could be Penn State Edge Rusher Micah Parsons whohas made his case for being the best defensive player in this class, dueling with fellow pass rusher from Miami(FL), Gregory Rosseau. If a team isn't set on a pass rusher, Alabama DB Patrick Surtain II has been amazing all year, and could be the next phenomenal lockdown player out of the draft.

The draft order for the non-playoff teams goes as follows: