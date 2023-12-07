Who is Hayden Hurst's girlfriend, Brooke Sharp? All about Panthers TE's life partner

Brooke Sharp is a senior technical recruiter at CAI and a former collegiate soccer star.

Sharp was born in 1994 to Brett Sharp, and Marie Bickham Sharp, in Jacksonville, Florida, USA. Brooke's dad, Brett, is a licensed insurance agent with Florida Shield. Brooke is the great-granddaughter of football legend Vince Lombardi.

Who is Brooke Sharp?

Brooke Sharp schooled at Ponte Vedra High School and was a key member of the school's soccer team. Sharp was one of the best players in the state and won numerous awards in college. She graduated from Ponte Vedra High School in 2013.

Due to her ability on the pitch, Brooke Sharp was offered a scholarship to play for the University of Florida. Sharp enjoyed arguably her best season in 2015 when she ranked second among Florida Gators players with 11 goals and 26 points.

The highlight of her collegiate career was her game-winner in the 2016 SEC Championship. She also bagged numerous awards, including but not limited to the SEC Academic Honor Roll 2014, SEC Academic Honor Roll 2015, SEC Athlete of the Week 2015, and SEC Academic Honor Roll 2016. She scored 20 goals and made 10 assists in 71 games.

Sharp graduated in 2017, earning a degree in advertising and business. According to her LinkedIn profile, Sharp got a job at Aerotek, PLS Logistics Services, in the Recruiter-Energy Services department after graduation.

Later, Sharp accepted a role as an Account Executive at PLS Logistics Services in Jacksonville, Florida. However, she resigned from the role after three months to join CSI as a Healthcare IT Recruiter.

These days, Sharp is a full-time Senior Technical Recruiter at CAI based in Jacksonville, Florida.

How long have Brooke Sharp and Hayden Hurst been together?

Brooke Sharp and Hayden Hurst have been together since 2020. They are Jacksonville, Florida natives, so it's pretty clear that they have a bit in common.

Hayden Hurst is a professional football player in the NFL. Hurst was a hyped-up prospect coming into the league and was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in round one of the 2018 Draft.

Therefore, Sharp can relate to him, as she, too, could have been an early draft pick in the NWSL Draft had she chosen to go professional immediately after college.

The couple is very open on social media about their love for each other. Moreover, Sharp has been a regular at numerous games over the years.