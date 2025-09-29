  • home icon
  "Who the hell dresses these dudes": NFL fans react on Ja'Marr Chase's leopard-print pregame outfit for Broncos clash

“Who the hell dresses these dudes”: NFL fans react on Ja’Marr Chase’s leopard-print pregame outfit for Broncos clash

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Sep 29, 2025 22:57 GMT
Cincinnati Bengals v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
The outfit of Ja'Marr Chase was trolled by NFL fans - Source: Getty

The 2025 season will be a different one for Ja'Marr Chase. The superstar wide receiver from the Cincinnati Bengals will once again play without his favorite quarterback. Joe Burrow suffered a serious toe injury that will keep him out until at least December, but he could miss the entire season.

Jake Browning is the new starter for the team, and his first game was atrocious. The Bengals had five turnovers, including two interceptions from the quarterback, and lost 48-10. Chase finished the game with five catches and only 50 yards.

Sitting with a 2-1 record, the Bengals now have a chance to wipe the slate clean and get back to winning ways this season. But the arrival of Ja'Marr Chase for the game caught the attention of many fans due to his leopard-print pregame outfit.

NFL fans poked fun at the receiver on Twitter, with many saying that, despite all the money he's earning from his new contract, he still can't dress well.

"These dude make all that money and then wear stuff like this lmao. Who the hell dresses these dudes", said one fan.
"You can only get away with fits like this if you’re him and he is him, so carry on" was the second opinion from a fan.
"What are these human beings doing dressed like this", asked a third fan.
Ja'Marr Chase is expected to battle with Patrick Surtain for the majority of the game

A great matchup will happen during Monday Night Football. Chase won the rare Receiving Triple Crown during the 2024 season, leading the league in receiving yards, receptions and touchdowns. He'll face the cornerback who won Defensive Player of the Year.

During the offseason, a video emerged of a wide receiver clinic where Chad Ochocinco discussed with plenty of current receivers about ways to win routes against Patrick Surtain. He's widely considered the best cornerback in the NFL currently.

This matchup could've been more exciting if Burrow were playing. Regardless, it will be a great opportunity for the fans to appreciate two superstars battling individually. The game will be played at Mile High Stadium.

