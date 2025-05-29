“Who the hell does that?”- Colts icon Reggie Wayne sheds tears while remembering Jim Irsay in emotional story

Members of the Indianapolis Colts were dealt unfortunate news earlier this week, learning of the untimely passing of owner Jim Irsay. According to reports, Irsay passed peacefully in his sleep last Wednesday.

Former Colts wideout and future Hall of Famer Reggie Wayne was emotional while discussing Isray's impact not only on himself, but on the entire organization. On Thursday, Wayne offered his thoughts and words of support to reporters.

"He'll give you whatever you need," Wayne said. "That's what a lot of people don't know. He was at (Edgerrin James') induction for the Hall of Fame, just making it rain on everybody. Like, who the hell does that? He's that dude. I'm gonna miss him."

Wayne spent his entire NFL career playing for Irsay's Colts, where he racked up the second-most receiving yards in franchise history behind Marvin Harrison in 14 seasons. He posted 1,070 receptions for 14,345 receiving yards and 82 touchdowns, earning three All-Pro selections.

The six-time Pro Bowler teared up during his discussion of Jim Irsay, one of the most impactful owners in the NFL in memory. Wayne looked back fondly on his memories with Irsay during his emotional speech.

Colts to hold private service for Jim Irsay

On Monday, Indianapolis will honor its longtime owner with a private service to celebrate his accomplishments and contributions to the Colts and the NFL as a whole. According to a report from Fox59, Indianapolis will also honor Jim Irsay by updating uniforms for the 2025 season.

The players will don a black patch on their jerseys to honor Irsay this season. The team also announced plans to hold a public tribute for Irsay at a later date.

Irsay served as the Colts' owner from 1997 to 2025. Jim's father, Robert, previously acquired the team in 1972. Ownership of the team will remain in the Irsay family, as his daughters prepare to take over his duties.

