Who is the highest paid running back in the NFL?

The new group of running backs have rejuvinated the running back position in the NFL. Christian McCaffrey, Ezekiel Elliott, Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry and Dalvin Cook have put the running back position back on the map. McCaffrey has been the most successful player on the Panthers offense in recent years.

Let's take a look at how Christian McCaffrey has become the highest paid NFL running back.

NFL running back Christian McCaffrey signed a 4-year, $64 million contract

Carolina Panthers all purpose back Christian McCaffrey

The Carolina Panthers selected former Stanford Cardinals running back Christian McCaffrey with their 8th overall pick in the first-round of the 2017 NFL draft. There were a lot of questions about Christian McCaffrey when he entered the NFL. A number of scouts felt confident that his style could fit and a number were not sold on his playstyle fitting the NFL.

Most games with 150+ yards from scrimmage since 2018



Christian McCaffrey - 15

Derrick Henry - 12

Dalvin Cook - 11 pic.twitter.com/XmMriQUCW5 — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) March 7, 2021

Christian McCaffrey has worked hard and has developed into an all around running back for the Panthers. McCaffrey rushed over 1,000 yards and 1,000 receiving yards during the 2019 season. Let's take a look at how Christian McCaffrey has become an elite NFL running back.

Christian McCaffrey's Career Rushing Stats:

-- Attempts: 682

-- Rushing yards: 3,145 yards

-- Rushing Touchdowns: 29

Christian McCaffrey's Career Receiving Stats:

-- Receptions: 320

-- Receiving yards: 2,672

-- Receiving Touchdowns: 16

Christian McCaffrey's play on the field earned him a four-year, $64 million contract with the Carolina Panthers. His annual salary is $16 million per season with the Panthers. The $16 million a year made him the highest paid NFL running back.

McCaffrey was followed by New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. Both Kamara and Elliott bring home $15 million per year. All three running backs deserve the money that their paid each season.

Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara are the best pass-catching running backs in the NFL today. Both are important pieces to their teams' success on offense. The difference between McCaffrey and Kamara is that the Saints have more talent on offense.

The Carolina Panthers need Christian McCaffrey on the field every week to be successful. McCaffrey is definitely the engine of the Carolina Panthers offense and without him they struggle to put together a complete game. This is one of the main reasons why Christian McCaffrey is the highest paid running back in the NFL.