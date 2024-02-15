Who should Jaguars pick with No. 17 overall pick? 5 prospects Doug Pederson should consider at 2024 NFL draft to help Trevor Lawrence

After making the playoffs a year ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars failed to reach the postseason this year.

Jacksonville started their 2023-2024 season hot, winning eight out of their first 11 games, sitting at 8-3. They got cold towards the end of the season, losing five of their last six games, resulting in a 9-8 record for the season.

Sitting at 9-7 entering their Week 18 finale against the Tennessee Titans, the Jaguars lost, which knocked them out of the playoffs, giving them the No. 17 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

With many key free agents and an estimated $11 million in cap space according to overthecap.com, Jacksonville will have to think long and hard about who they will draft with their first-round pick.

5 prospects Jacksonville Jaguars should target with No. 17 pick

Using Sportskeeda's 2024 Mock Draft Simulator, the Jacksonville Jaguars will select Oregon center, Jackson Powers-Johnson.

Here's a look at five prospects the Jaguars should consider:

#1 - Center Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

Jackson Powers-Johnson during California v Oregon

Oregon's Jackson Powers-Johnson won the Rimington Award, which is considered the top center in college football, and he's one of the best interior OL in this year's draft.

Jacksonville's OL struggled late in the season, and one of the weaker points on their offensive line was the center. Second-year center Luke Fortner struggled at the position and drafting Powers-Johnson could solve their issue in the middle of their line.

#2 - CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Kool-Aid McKinstry during 2023 SEC Championship - Georgia v Alabama

Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry was one of the best cornerbacks last season in college football.

He was a 2023 First-Team All-American and was First-Team SCC the last two seasons.

McKinstry has great speed, explosiveness, and agility. In 2023, he recorded 32 tackles, two tackles for a loss and seven pass breakups while allowing a completion rate of 48%.

#3 - WR Rome Odunze, Washington

Rome Odunze during 2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington

With many talented wide receivers in this year's draft class, the Jacksonville Jaguars could and should target Washington's Rome Odunze if available at pick No. 17.

Odunze has been extremely productive the past two seasons. In 2022, he had 75 catches for 1,145 yards and scored seven touchdowns. He followed up in 2023 with 81 catches for 1,428 yards and 13 touchdowns.

At 6-foot-3 215 lbs., Odunze has the size of a true No. 1 wide receiver in the NFL.

#4 - CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

Cooper DeJean during TransPerfect Music City Bowl - Iowa v Kentucky

Iowa CB Cooper DeJean may be the best all-around cornerback in this year's draft.

He only allowed 22 receptions and no touchdowns during last season and he recorded two interceptions. In 2022, he had five interceptions.

DeJean can be a lockdown corner and can also play the run very well.

He was a unanimous All-American, Tatum-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year, and was a finalist for the Bronco Nagurski and Jim Thorpe Awards.

#5 - WR Keon Coleman, Florida State

Coleman during LSU v Florida State

At 6-foot-4 215 lbs. Keon Coleman is another wideout who possesses the size of a true No. 1 wide receiver in the NFL.

After transferring from Michigan to Florida State, Coleman had 50 catches for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first season with the Seminoles.

If Odunze is gone at pick No. 17, Coleman would be another good option at the receiver position for the Jaguars to choose from.

Full list of Jaguars' picks available for 2024 NFL draft

Devin Lloyd during 2022 NFL Draft - Round 1

The Jacksonville Jaguars currently have eight draft picks in the 2024 NFL draft. They have a pick in each round and have multiple fourth-round picks. However, the Jaguars could lose a pick.

If wide receiver Calvin Ridley signs an extension with the team, Jacksonville’s second-round pick would be sent to the Atlanta Falcons in part of the deal when they acquired Ridley from Atlanta.

As of right now with Ridley unsigned, here are all of the Jaguars' draft picks in 2024:

Round 1, Pick 17

Round 2, Pick 48 (conditional)

Round 3, Pick 79 (conditional)

Round 4, Pick 114 (conditional)

Round 4, Pick 116 (from NO)

Round 5, Pick 151

Round 6, Pick 194

Round 7, Pick 233