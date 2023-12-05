Who is Jake Browning's father, Ed Browning? All about Bengals QB's family

Ed Browning introduced his son, Jake Browning, to football at an early age, and the Folsom, California native plays for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Football runs in Jake Browning's family, with his father enjoying a decent college career at Oregon State. Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Jake went on to star for the University of Washington, winning numerous accolades in college.

In this article, we take a look at Ed Browning's football career and his influence on his NFL son's career. So, without further ado, let's take a look into the family of the player tasked with taking the Cincinnati Bengals to the playoffs in the 2023 NFL season.

Who is Ed Browning?

Ed Browning is a former college standout with Oregon State. The older Browning played quarterback for the school from 1987-91.

As a senior, Ed Browning started the first four games of the season before Oregon's coach at the time, Jerry Pettibone, benched him. Pettibone did that due to Browning's unsuitability to the offensive scheme he ran at the time.

Despite the early season benching, Browning ended the season as the school's leader in passing with 171 for the season. Oregon State ended the year with a 1-10 record.

Despite the difficulties during his college football career, Ed Browning was held in high acclaim by those around him. He was nicknamed "Easy Ed" due to his gentle demeanor and all-round pleasantness.

He came into Oregon State as a reigning Riverside County Player of the Year. He left the school as a chiseled college football veteran who was, unfortunately, part of one of the toughest times of the school's illustrious history.

Ed Browning's influence on Jake Browning's career

Jake Browning always speaks of his dad, Ed Browning, with high acclaim. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback told the Washington Huskies website that his father's teaching made him the man he is today.

Jake added that anytime he needs advice, he always goes to his father, and he will keep doing that for as long as possible. Ed has always been a fixture in Jake's life, helping him prepare for his first varsity start first school dance and even guidance while he enrolled in college early in time for spring football. These were especially important, as Browning's parents had divorced when he was eight.

In a particularly insightful moment, Jake Browning spoke about how his father taught him about the virtues of humility while being on top. During the early stages of the first season with the Washington Huskies, Browning felt uncomfortable signing autographs.

He couldn't understand why fans would want his signature. It was his father who explained the importance of interacting with those who spend their Saturdays at the Husky Stadium.

Ed told his son that the fans paid to come out, so Jake had to sign everything. Jake understood the importance and has since carried that lesson to the National Football League.

Furthermore, Jake Browning mused about one day starting his family. He said that when the time comes, he hopes to be half the father Ed has been to him, as he has been a tremendous influence in his life.