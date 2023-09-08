Who is Jawaan Taylor’s girlfriend Jekalyn Carr? All about Chiefs OL’s personal life

When he was playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jawaan Taylor was one of the finest in the league at shielding his passer. Since his time in college, he has made a name for himself as one of the top offensive tackles in the nation. Now with the Kansas City Chiefs, he will work to help them retain their Lombardi Trophy.

In the opening game of the 2023 NFL regular season, which the Chiefs lost to the Detroit Lions 21-20, Taylor made his competitive debut. Following his performance in that game, Taylor gained public attention, and many are now curious about his personal life.

On that note, here's a look at Jawaan Taylor's relationship with his girlfriend Jekalyn Carr:

Jekalyn was raised by her parents, Allen and Jennifer Carr. They also raised two other kids: Allen Lindsey Jr., and Allundria Carr.

When Jekalyn was five, she started helping out in a neighborhood church choir and picked up singing, and she became the primary chorister at the local church.

At 13, the now 26-year-old, was already in demand as a speaker. In 2012, she switched from talking to singing with the release of her debut single, "Greater Is Coming." In 2011, she had already achieved her first Stellar Award.

Carr's experiences performing evangelical music helped her develop her talent. The singer was the first gospel performer to be admitted into the Women's Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2021. In 2022, Joe Biden, the president of the United States, presented her with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Carr has been nominated for five Grammys and was also considered for the award for Best Gospel Album last year.

How did Jawaan Taylor and Jekalyn Carr meet?

In 2020, Jekalyn Carr and Jawaan Taylor made their romance public. On social media, they have consistently liked and posted each other's photographs.

Carr discussed her new album and love interest while broadcasting live on Facebook in 2020. Taylor abruptly joined the conversation. The NFL star claimed that Carr uploaded a video on Instagram during the 2020 offseason. He showed his mum and aunt the Instagram post, as he thought the clip was great.

Taylor texted Carr on the social media platform after getting an approval from his mother and aunt that the gospel artist would be wonderful for him as a life partner.

The love birds subsequently affirmed their relationship. Carr sent a post on Instagram in Nov. 2020 commemorating Jawaan Taylor on his birthday. She thanked him in the post for being an inspiration to her, supporting her and wishing her to succeed.

She added the hashtag #Dating2Marry after expressing her gratitude to the player, suggesting that she intends to get married to him.