Who are the Jets-Chiefs game announcers for today on NBC? Exploring SNF Week 4's coverage team

Sunday's game between the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs is scheduled to start at 8:20 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium.

NBC will air the Chiefs vs Jets game, with Cris Collinsworth serving as the color analyst and Mike Tirico calling the play-by-play. Sunday Night Football's sideline reporter will be Melissa Stark. Terry McAulay, a three-time Super Bowl official, will serve as the rules analyst.

Tony Dungy, Maria Taylor, Mike Florio, Jason Garrett, Devin McCourty, Chris Simms, Jac Collinsworth, Rodney Harrison and Matthew Berry will handle the pregame analysis of the game, which starts at 7 p.m. ET.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

According to reports, pop star Taylor Swift, who's reportedly dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, will be at the MetLife Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets game.

Last weekend, when Swift, a 12-time Grammy Award winner, traveled to Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium to see Kelce's Chiefs thrash the Chicago Bears, the two were first seen together.

The Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, are coming off a dominating 41-10 win at home against the Bears in Week 3. The reigning NFL MVP had a scare with an injury right before the conclusion of the first half of the last game.

Nevertheless, Mahomes played on, completing 24 of 33 passes for 272 yards and three touchdowns. With that, he became the first player in NFL history to exceed 25,000 throwing yards.

Aaron Rodgers suffered an injury in his first competitive game for his new team, the New York Jets, while quarterback Zach Wilson is back in the lineup. Wilson has had trouble in New York's defeats in weeks two and three.

He was sacked three times and only completed 18 of his 26 passes for 157 yards in last week's 15-10 loss to the New England Patriots.

Expand Tweet

How to watch the Chiefs vs Jets

On Sunday, October 1 in Week 4, the Jets host the Chiefs at the MetLife Stadium. On NBC and Peacock, real-time coverage of the game starts at 7:00 PM ET.

On the Peacock streaming platform, the game can be streamed live. Moreover, viewers may watch the game on FuboTV and NFL+, among other streaming services.

The information you need to watch Sunday Night Football is provided below.

Date and Time: Sunday, October 1 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Stadium: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

TV: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline)

Live stream: Peacock, NFL+, FuboTV