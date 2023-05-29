Who are Jimmy Garoppolo's parents? All you need to know about Raiders QB's family

Las Vegas Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo is one of the most famous quarterbacks in the game.

The former New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers QB is renowned for his football skills and natural good looks. Jimmy G has been in the league since 2014 and has spent almost a decade in the National Football League.

Garoppolo might be a solid passer, but he would not have played professional football without the support of his parents, Tony and Denise Garoppolo. In this article, we look at the Garoppolo household and how they have contributed to Jimmy becoming a regular starter in the NFL.

Who is Jimmy Garoppolo's father, Tony Garoppolo?

Tony Garoppolo is a former electrician, and his job description taught a young Jimmy G about the value of always working hard in life.

Tony attempted to follow the college route, but it didn't work. Instead, he became an apprentice under his father's friend, who was an electrician. Eventually, he mastered the skill and started a business.

Tony worked long hours in the Chicago cold, but he raised four kids with his wife, Denise. One of those them - Jimmy - ended up being a two-time Super Bowl-winning QB as the backup for the greatest QB ever, Tom Brady.

Garropolo Sr. has retired and works with organizations encouraging young Americans to take up skilled trades. He now spends most of his spare time watching his son, Jimmy, play football, and also spends quality time with his significant other, Denise.

Who is Jimmy Garoppolo's mother, Denise Garoppolo?

Denise Garoppolo is a former chef and restaurant owner, jobs she maintained while Jimmy was growing up. Apart from Jimmy, Denise also has three other children with Tony Garoppolo: Mike, Billy and Danielle.

She and her husband always attended all of Jimmy's games and practices. Her husband would often throw footballs to Jimmy in the backyard to help him develop his skills while Denise cheered them both.

Furthermore, Denise is super active in her community. She and her family volunteered with local charities and organizations, including the Special Olympics. She remains close to her son, and that bond isn't changing soon.

Remember that home games will be in Las Vegas rather than San Francisco now that Jimmy G has switched franchises.

Jimmy Garoppolo's NFL legacy

Jimmy Garoppolo is a serviceable and decent NFL quarterback who's excellent at managing situations on the gridiron.

Garoppolo was picked in the second round of the 2014 Draft by the Bill Belichick-led New England Patriots and spent his first four years as Brady's backup. He won two Super Bowls during his time in New England and regularly pushed TB12 to be his best version.

Garoppolo was eventually traded by the Patriots to the San Francisco 49ers for draft compensation, giving him a shot as a starter. He helped the 49ers to an appearance in Super Bowl LIV and regular deep postseason runs. Recently, Jimmy G has changed scenery again, signing with the Raiders in 2022 after Derek Carr was released.

