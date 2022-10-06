Who is Jonathan Taylor's handcuff? Latest Colts backup QB news vs Broncos on TNF

Running back Jonathan Taylor has established himself as one of the top players in fantasy football this season due to his phenomenal 2021 run. By virtue of his prime role in the Indianapolis Colts' attacking unit, fantasy managers were delighted to invest in him.

However, the offensive style now used by the Colts is favorable for other players as well. If Taylor is absent at any time, his backups can provide similar output in fantasy points. Hence, it is crucial to have knowledge regarding the handcuffs that Indianapolis possess for their 2022-23 season.

With Taylor out for the clash against the Broncos due to an ankle injury, it is time to look at the best RB solution for your fantasy team.

Jonathan Taylor's replacement during his injury recovery

In principle, Jonathan Taylor's absolute handcuff is Nyheim Hines. The RB is skillful and has enough experience to provide the necessary strike force for the team. However, Taylor's monstrous presence only allows Hines to clock limited game-time. In any case, he would be the ideal replacement if Taylor is injured during the season.

During Jonathan Taylor's debut season for the Colts, Hines grabbed a career-high of 89 carries for 380 yards and three touchdowns. The numbers gradually plummeted in the 2021-22 season to 56 carries for 276 yards and two touchdowns. The Indianapolis Colts, however, are confident that the 25-year-old will immediately step on the field if required.

Jonathan Taylor and Naheim Hines

Another plus-point of Hines is his abilities as a receiver. He averged 68.0 targets across his first four seasons. He has recorded 63 receptions for 482 yards and four touchdowns on 76 targets in 2020.

Although he's not expected to exactly fill Taylor's power-back role due to his build, he'll likely be used as a utility back in both the run and pass game. So it'll be interesting to see how Frank Reich schemes up heading into Thursday night.

Who will be the Colts' backup quarterback against the Broncos on TNF?

The Indianapolis Colts face the Denver Broncos on Thursday night hoping to grab a win at home. Both teams will dive into the match with tough divisional losses behind them. Matt Ryan will start the game as QB1 for the Colts.

Indianapolis have two backup QBs for Ryan ahead of their matchup against the Broncos. They signed Nick Foles during the offseason, who will serve as QB2. Sam Ehlinger will start as QB3.

