Who is Jordan Love's girlfriend Ronika Stone? All you need to know about Packers QB's partner

As the Green Bay Packers lost Aaron Rodgers for the game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Jordan Love made his first NFL career start on Sunday at the Arrowhead Stadium.

A curious moment from the broadcast was the FOX cameras showing Love's girlfriend, Ronika Stone, and mother, Anna, occupying the highest possible seats at the stadium:

They sat Jordan Love’s girlfriend and mother in Overland Park:https://t.co/i84a7hVcvX

Ronika Stone: college, personal life and career

Ronika Stone is a former volleyball player from the University of Oregon, from where she graduated with a major in Journalism. Her father, Ron Stone, played in the NFL for 13 seasons as an offensive lineman. He was voted into the Pro Bowl three times, honored as a First Team All-Pro twice, and also won two Super Bowl rings.

Ronika graduated from Oregon in 2019. She left the school as its all-time career leader in hitting percentage and career leader in block assists with 429, the only player in program history to reach 400 career block assists.

In her rookie season as a pro volleyball player, Stone played for the Volero Le Cannet, a volleyball team in France. She returned to the U.S., but has not played for any other team since returning to her birth country.

“Tell me and I forget, teach me and I may remember, involve me and I learn.”

-Benjamin Franklin Shout out to my lovely @OregonVB shadow!! Thanks for filling my weekend with positive vibes & joy @ronikastone“Tell me and I forget, teach me and I may remember, involve me and I learn.”-Benjamin Franklin Shout out to my lovely @OregonVB shadow!! Thanks for filling my weekend with positive vibes & joy @ronikastone “Tell me and I forget, teach me and I may remember, involve me and I learn.” -Benjamin Franklin https://t.co/d3jNsDO7gC

Ronika Stone is already planning for her life after volleyball. Her goal is to become a sports reporter, as mentioned on her LinkedIn page:

I am a driven and devoted student athlete at the University of Oregon. I am majoring in journalism and hope to use my degree and knowledge of sports to fill the role of a sports reporter.

During an interview for the official Oregon University website, Ronika Stone reaffirmed her goal of becoming a sports reporter, citing her dad's life in the NFL as the main influence:

“Once I found out that was an actual job, I said that’s what I want to do when I’m done playing volleyball," Stone said. "It’s been a part of my life so long I couldn’t imagine doing anything else. I couldn’t imagine a life without sports.”

Ronika Stone, Jordan Love's girlfriend

Ronika Stone is one of just two Ducks to currently sit in the career top 10 for both points and total blocks. The NFL and sports in general have been in her life since the beginning. Dating Jordan Love happens to be just another connection to American football.

