Who is Justine Simone Lindsay? Panthers sign NFL's first openly-trans cheerleader

Recently, Justine Simone Lindsay became the first openly transgender cheerleader in the National Football League. After making the Carolina Panthers squad, Lindsay took to her Instagram to share her groundbreaking news. She had the following to say:

"Cat's out the bag. You are looking at the newest member of the Carolina Panthers Topcats Cheerleaders as the first transgender female. I would like to thank the beautiful and talented dancers who supported me along the way, alumni, Topcats family and friends for your love and support. I would not have gotten to this moment in my life if it wasn’t for the support." - Justine Simone Lindsay

Speaking to Buzzfeed, Lindsay, who is 29 years old, spoke of the importance of sharing her story, while also admitting that she was scared of the reaction she would receive:

"I think more people need to see this. It's not because I want recognition. It's to shed light on what's going on in this world."

Social media was quick to react with messages of support and praise for Justine. One user spoke about how NFL cheerleading teams had developed their own inclusive identity, in direct contrast to the culture within most NFL teams.

Emily Leibert @by_emilyleibert Justine Lindsay is the NFL's first trans femme cheerleader. While many of the NFL's teams hope to uphold their homogenous cultures, the cheerleaders on the sidelines have found their own way to advance gender identity diversity in the league. buzzfeednews.com/article/paiges… Justine Lindsay is the NFL's first trans femme cheerleader. While many of the NFL's teams hope to uphold their homogenous cultures, the cheerleaders on the sidelines have found their own way to advance gender identity diversity in the league. buzzfeednews.com/article/paiges…

Another spoke of her pride at positive trans-related news in the south:

Twitter user Frances_Larina, like so many others, offered her congratulations to the new Carolina cheerleader:

Frances_Larina @Frances_Larina Congratulations to Justine Lindsay, the NFL's first known trans cheerleader! Congratulations to Justine Lindsay, the NFL's first known trans cheerleader!

As is to be expected, whenever new ground is broken, the response is not universally supportive. Some on social media questioned why the Carolina Panthers had chosen to promote news of Lindsay's hiring, as it didn't impact the actual team:

JimBeaux @tugger723 Justine Lindsay, 29, is the first openly transgender cheerleader in the NFL I don't know why the NFL needs to promote this. Cheerleaders have no effect on the outcome of a game. Eye candy I don't know why. Making a Trans PR Splash is the sign that the Woke NFL is going to hell Justine Lindsay, 29, is the first openly transgender cheerleader in the NFL I don't know why the NFL needs to promote this. Cheerleaders have no effect on the outcome of a game. Eye candy I don't know why. Making a Trans PR Splash is the sign that the Woke NFL is going to hell

Justine Simone Lindsay and cheerleading in the National Football League

Most members of NFL cheerleading squads are only employed part-time. They are usually students or have some other form of employment that supplements their roles because NFL cheerleadering is seasonal work.

Cheerleading is engrained in American culture. Children begin at an early age, and it is considered a highly competitive sport in many parts of the US, with nationally televised competitions.

The Baltimore Colts have the distinction of being the first team to ever employ the use of cheerleaders during a game, almost 70 years ago. They went on to become a regular staple in the NFL. Twenty-five of the 32 franchises have permanent teams with names such as the Buffalo Jills, Cincinnati Ben-Gals and the Chicago Honey Bears.

Justine will now be stepping into that world. While she does not consider herself a trailblazer, her experiences with the Panthers may now open the doors for others to follow their dreams.

