Who is Kellen Mond’s girlfriend Kiana? All about Browns QB’s personal life

Kellen Mond, a third-string quarterback, began his NFL journey after being drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. However, his path took a turn when the Vikings waived him after his rookie season.

Before his NFL career, Mond displayed his skills and prowess as a quarterback during his four-year tenure at Texas A&M in collegiate football.

Prior to signing a promising four-year rookie contract with Minnesota on June 15, 2021, Mond honed his talents at Ronald Reagan High School and further polished his skills at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. With a solid foundation in his schooling and collegiate experience, Kellen Mond's journey in the NFL holds great promise and potential.

Kellen Mond and his partner, Kiana Lashun, have been celebrating their love for three wonderful years. Each year, on the 2nd of July, they mark their love anniversary, cherishing the special bond they share.

Although they never shared how they met each other, the two do not shy away from sharing their lovely moments with their fans on their respective social media accounts. The couple also has a son together, who just turned "half way to one."

Kellen Mond's sweetheart, Kiana Lashun, is an accomplished individual with an educational background in science. She holds a Bachelor's Degree in Science from HKLS and further pursued her passion by earning a Master's Degree in Nutrition in 2021.

Their enduring relationship is a testament to the deep connection and affection they hold for one another.

Kellen Mond will start in the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Game

The highly anticipated matchup between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets is set for this year's game. However, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will not be taking the field in this exhibition.

Instead, the talented Kellen Mond, a former standout quarterback from Texas A&M, will lead the Browns as the starting QB. Mond, who was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2021 NFL Draft, boasts an impressive college career with over 9,000 passing yards and 1,500 rushing yards. Though Mond is currently the third-string QB on the Browns' depth chart, he is ready to showcase his skills in this exciting game.

Their rookie QB, Dorian Thompson Robinson, will also see some playing time.



Kellen Mond was the 66th pick by the UPDATE: #Browns QB Kellen Mond will start for the team in Thursday’s HOF game vs the #Jets , per HC Kevin StefanskiTheir rookie QB, Dorian Thompson Robinson, will also see some playing time.Kellen Mond was the 66th pick by the #Vikings back in 2021. pic.twitter.com/bpHbwiYFwQ

The Hall of Fame Game, a must-watch event, will be broadcasted on NBC and streamed on Peacock, commencing at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, August 3. Fans around the country are eager to witness the talents of these exceptional athletes as they set the stage for an unforgettable football experience.